Heartbreak High: Netflix announces season two

Eetsway, eshays: the breakout Australian hit Heartbreak High is coming back for a second season.

Netflix officially announced on Wednesday 19 October that the series, which itself is a reboot of the classic Australian comedy-drama, was confirmed for a second season.

Season one has been praised for its diverse cast, compelling writing, and for the way it expertly captures the ‘gen Z voice’.

Season one recap

After a map detailing the sexual exploits of Hartley High’s students is discovered graffitied on the wall of the school, all of the students whose names were on it are forced to attend a new sexual education course called the Sexual Literacy Tutorial (SLT, pronounced ‘sluts’ by the students). The map’s creator, Amerie Wadia (Ayesha Madon), becomes a social outcast after taking the fall for its co-author, Harper McLean (Asher Yasbincek), who has stopped talking to her following a tragedy at a music festival they attended.

Series writers Marieke Hardy and Que Minh Luu expressed their relief and excitement at the renewal via Twitter.

We got a second season! ❤️https://t.co/JWXA764hYP — Marieke Hardy (@mariekehardy) October 19, 2022

Heartbreak High launched on Netflix on 14 September, quickly gaining more than 42.6 million hours viewed in its first three weeks, and soaring into Netflix’s top 10 lists.

This quote from @GuardianAus has haunted me for two years I have not slept. Thank you to the incredible Heartbreak High creators and brilliant cast for turning in an A+ assignment, see you next term. pic.twitter.com/XXgP3vzcT2 — Que Minh Luu (@theqza) October 19, 2022

The original Heartbreak High aired in Australia from 1994–1996 on Network Ten, and from 1997–1999 on ABC.

The reboot was created by head writer Hannah Carroll Chapman, and stars Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Brodie Townsend, Thomas Weatherall and Chika Ikogwe.

Production is now set to resume in Sydney, with Fremantle Australia and NewBe producing once again.