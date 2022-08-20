Neptune Frost, Sweet As & Greenhouse: the big prize winners at MIFF 2022

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has announced the inaugural MIFF Awards recipients. Chosen by a distinguished independent jury of industry figures presided over by Jury President, Shareena Clanton, the $140,000 Bright Horizons Award winner, supported by VicScreen, was Neptune Frost by Anisia Uzeyman and Saul Williams and the recipient of the $70,000 Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award was Jub Clerc for direction in Sweet As. The MIFF Audience Award Winner was Greenhouse by Joost directed by Bruce Permezel and Rhian Skirving.

Read: Neptune Frost film review: a visual album that defies form

As Silvi Vann–Wall wrote for ScreenHub:

Neptune Frost‘s narrative is not told in a traditional, linear way, and key bits of exposition are left to the latter half of the film, which makes the viewing experience quite disorienting. But Saul Williams’ (and co-director Anisia Uzeyman) rejection of form shouldn’t put you off – rather it should make you question what a film can be when it’s approached as a truly malleable artform. The entire thing is a compelling, unforgettable experience, and definitely one worth catching. ScreenHub review

Alongside Jury President, acclaimed stage and screen actor and director Shareena Clanton (Wentworth, Redfern Now), the jury comprised Emmy award-winning filmmaker and artist Lynette Wallworth, internationally acclaimed Australian cinematographer Adam Arkapaw (Animal Kingdom, True Detective) and Indonesian film director and screenwriter Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts). The jury gathered at Olinda Hall, the site of the very first Melbourne Film Festival event in 1952, to deliberate and determine the 2022 category winners.

Jury President Shareena Clanton shared the following comments on behalf of the jury:

On Neptune Frost:

‘Neptune Frost was like nothing we have ever seen before. By disrupting the colonial gaze and connecting the rising influence of technology in all our lives, this film penetrates deeply into your heart and soul to say that you are not too far disconnected from me. It felt at once absolutely specific, and entirely global.‘

On Jub Clerc:

‘This film was more than just “sweet”. It crossed worlds and intersected certain realities – incredibly difficult to achieve, even for any accomplished filmmaker. We are so excited to see what happens next in this filmmaker’s journey, and hope that this award encourages their future filmmaking projects; that it not just inspires more Indigenous women to be central characters in their own stories, but helps show just how resilient and beautiful Indigenous women are.‘

Jub Clerc. Image: MIFF.

The newly introduced MIFF Awards, which include the Bright Horizons Competition and Award and the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award, were launched as part of the 70th anniversary alongside the return of the MIFF Audience Award. As some of the richest film prizes in the world, the MIFF awards reinforce the festival’s place – and that of the Australian film sector – as a major influence within the international festival circuit.

The establishment of Bright Horizons represents a milestone in the festival’s storied history and a significant addition to screen culture in the state. The Bright Horizons Competition elevates bold Australian and international directorial voices and fresh filmmaking talent, with a specific focus on first and second-time features.

Read: MIFF 2022, Al Cossar: We’re looking to the future with Bright Horizons

The announcement of the winners was made at MIFF’s Closing Night Gala at the Forum Theatre Melbourne on the weekend. With 11 films selected for the Bright Horizons competition, many of the filmmakers were in attendance including international guests Charlotte Wells (Aftersun), Lola Quivoron and Antonia Buresi (Rodeo), Natalia López Gallardo (Robe of Gems), Martika Ramirez Escobar (Leonor Must Never Die) and Ariel Escalante Meza (Domingo and the Mist) and Australian directors Thomas M. Wright (The Stranger) and Alena Lodkina (Petrol, MIFF Premiere Fund).

Greenhouse by Joost. Image: MIFF.

The Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award of $70,000 award recognises an Australian filmmaking talent for their work – be it as director, creative lead or cinematographer, or other key creative – within an Australian feature length film screening at the festival.

‘Congratulations to Jub Clerc for winning the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award. What an amazing film and everyone at Blackmagic Design feels honoured to be part of recognizing your creativity. Sweet As, as well as the other nominated films, represented the constant innovation we are seeing in the Australian filmmaking world and I can’t wait to see what next year’s nominees will bring,’ said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

Selected by MIFF festival-goers from amongst a program of over 250 features, the 2022 MIFF Audience Award winner was Greenhouse by Joost, a Melbourne made documentary with global sustainability at its heart, directed by Bruce Permezel and Rhian Skirving and supported by the MIFF Premiere Fund.