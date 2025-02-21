NCIS: Sydney renewed for Season 3 on Paramount+ – intrigue, action, and unexpected twists

Paramount+ Australia today announced that the Australian original series NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for Season 3.

Shooting for the third instalment will take place in Sydney from Monday, 24 February, making full use of the city’s landmarks and vibrant harbour as the backdrop for the action-packed series.

As the first international iteration of the global NCIS franchise outside of the US, NCIS: Sydney follows an eclectic team of US NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) who have been grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia, and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution, the first season of NCIS: Sydney is one of the most watched local series since the launch of Paramount+ Australia and earned a 2024 TV Week Logie nomination for Best Drama. It later premiered on CBS US as the #1 new drama in the fall of the 2023-2024 season, with the series premiere reaching over 10 million viewers on linear in the US, including an encore episode.

In reviewing the first season, ScreenHub’s Anthony Morris said ‘this feels more at home in Australia than you might expect.

‘Despite international conspiracies and numerous possibly radioactive corpses, this week’s episode is never too grim – and how could it be, with Sydney Harbour right there?’

ScreenHub: NCIS Sydney review: Bob Hawke was dope?

Season 2 was reviewed favourably, too: ‘Beyond the usual formulaic pleasures, NCIS: Sydney is notable for making Sydney and anywhere else they visit look really good: when even an establishing shot of a regular suburban house manages to fit in the Sydney skyline in the distance you know you’re watching a show that didn’t come cheap.’

ScreenHub: NCIS: Sydney Season 2 review: polished, professional, pretty good

Season 3 promises to build on the success of previous seasons, delivering ‘more intrigue, action, and unexpected twists’, according to the press release.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 – details we know so far

Paramount Australia’s Creative Advisor Drama, Rick Maier said: ‘Got to be proud of any Australian series doing this well on a global scale. The second season of NCIS: Sydney (just launched on Paramount+) is already building on the success of the first, and the scripts for series three are in fantastic shape. We’re all very excited to be back in production again.’

Executive Producer and Head of Scripted for Endemol Shine Australia, Sara Richardson said: ‘Endemol Shine Australia is honoured to be bringing a third season of this proudly Australian production to the screen.

‘With the success of season one, and season two rolling out around the world – we are so excited to be back with our team and shooting in some of our country’s most beautiful and breathtaking locations. The entire cast and crew are extremely proud of NCIS: Sydney, and the unique Australian touch we have brought to such an established and universally loved franchise.’

Executive Producer and Showrunner Morgan O’Neill said: ‘With two seasons under our belt, we are looking forward to upping the ante and bringing even more fun-filled, high-octane action from our incredible NCIS: Sydney team.’

NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes. The series is created by Morgan O’Neill, who serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia’s Sara Richardson, Sue Seeary and Louisa Kors.

NCIS is the world’s most successful television franchise globally in terms of licensing. NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney and NCIS: New Orleans, have been licensed in over 200 markets worldwide with two more franchise expansions, the recently launched prequel series, NCIS: Origins, and the upcoming Paramount+ Original series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

NCIS won the International Audience Award as the most watched television series by Médiamétrie and Eurodata in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

NCIS: Sydney – Season 3 will premiere on Paramount+. No release date has been confirmed yet.