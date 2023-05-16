Melbourne Queer Film Festival appoints Cerise Howard as program director

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival has found its new program director in the form of Cerise Howard, an experienced film festival programmer and co-founder of both the Czech and Slovak Film Festival and the Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival.

It was announced today that Howard, a non-binary trans woman, would board the MQFF as its program director imminently.

‘With her extensive experience in film festival programming and commitment to championing underrepresented voices in cinema, Cerise is the perfect fit to lead MQFF’s programming into the future,’ a representative of MQFF said in a statement.

In addition to her festival experience, Howard is a widely published writer and commentator on film, gender and sexuality. She has been a Studio Leader at RMIT University for five years, where she specialises in interrogating the shortcomings of the canon and incubating film festivals. She has also served on the International Jury Board of the East-West: Golden Arch Awards, celebrating Eurasian cinema, for its three editions to date.

‘Cerise’s dedication to celebrating and promoting diversity and inclusivity in cinema aligns perfectly with MQFF’s mission,’ the statement continued.

‘Her expertise in film programming will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to our programming and we are looking forward to seeing her work.’

Howard will oversee the programming for MQFF starting with the 33rd anniversary of the festival, which will take place later this year.

For more information, head to the Melbourne Queer Film Festival website.