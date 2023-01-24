Michela De Rossi to lead While The Men Are Away on SBS

Italian star Michela De Rossi has been announced as the lead in the SBS WW2 dramedy While The Men Are Away, currently shooting in Sydney.

Joining De Rossi will be key cast Matt Testro (Jack Irish, The Gloaming), Phoebe Grainer, Jana Zvedeniuk (Bump),and supporting cast Googoorewon Knox (Black Snow), Sacha Horler (The Dressmaker, The Letdown), Tara Morice (Dance Academy, Strictly Ballroom), Katrina Foster (Rake) Ella Scott Lynch (Upright), Rebecca Massey (Utopia), Tony Llewellyn-Jones (Colin from Accounts), Evan Stanhope (Thor: Love & Thunder, Christmas Ransom), Jing Xuan Chan (Harrow) Warren Lee and introducing Zavier Morris.

Previously announced cast members include Benedict Hardie (Nautilus, The Invisible Man), Gemma Ward (The Great Gatsby), Max McKenna (Jagged Little Pill, Muriel’s Wedding the Musical); and Shaka Cook (Hamilton).

While The Men Are Away is a queer revisionist historical dramedy for SBS set in 1940s rural Australia. While the men are off fighting in WWII, the people who have been excluded from power suddenly find themselves running the show. Two Women’s Land Army recruits from Sydney arrive in the country and undergo a heady course in race relations, rural politics, spirituality, sex, and personal growth – and farming.

De Rossi plays Francesca, an Italian immigrant struggling to run her husband’s farm after he enlists (or does he?). ‘Frankie’ is joined by Gwen (McKenna) and Esther (Zvedeniuk), somewhat naive city-recruits of the Women’s Land Army to deliver the farm’s annual apple harvest. Helping Frankie is Aboriginal farmhand Kathleen (Grainer), and conscientious objector Robert (Testro).

As the tragedy of war gets close to them their lives become intwined in surprising ways that test their relationships, prejudices and identities in ways they never could have imagined. And once they experience life as it could be, it’s impossible to go back.

Series Showrunner and Co-Creator, Kim Wilson said: ‘I’m beyond thrilled to have Michela bringing her incredible talent to our lead role. The character of Frankie is fiercely independent, intelligent, charming and complex. Michela delivers all of this, and so much more. She’s the perfect addition to a phenomenal cast.’

While The Men Are Away is created by writer Kim Wilson (Wentworth, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Alexandra Burke (Sissy) and Monica Zanetti (Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)). It’s an Arcadia production for SBS with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with SBS. Financed in association with Screen NSW.Red Arrow is managing international sales.

While The Men Are Away will premiere on SBS this year.