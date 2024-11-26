Melbourne Queer Film Festival jury award winners

The winners of the 2024 Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) Awards have been revealed, celebrating the achievements of Australian and international filmmakers in the LGBTQIA+ space.

The City of Melbourne Award for Best Australian Short Film, valued at $5,000, was awarded to Hold Still, an immersive work by writer-director Emily Dynes. The film, which explores the complexities of memory and intimacy, also qualifies the winner for the esteemed Iris Prize.

The VicScreen Award for Best Director of an Australian Short Film Prize of $2500 was awarded to Le Luo for Outpicker. In this strikingly artistic film, queer Chinese immigrant, Jing, explores the connection with other women and the formation of a community while litter-picking.

The Shaun Miller Award for Best Australian Documentary Short went to Dance with Pride – A Journey of Identity Through Movement, directed by Javier Cataño-Gonzalez. The film captures the powerful journey of LGBTQIA+ dancers as they use movement to express their identity and fight for visibility.

The Judges’ Special Mention and MQFF Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film ($1,000) was given to Die Bully Die, a hysterical comedy directed by Nathan Lacey and Nick Lacey, about what gays might do when they have the opportunity to confront a high school bully as an adult.

The MQFF Award for Best First Feature Documentary with a prize of $2500 is This is Ballroom, a sonically sensational and visually stunning treat from queer Brazilian filmmaker duo Juru and Vitã. The film is an insiders’ gaze into unique blends of voguing culture, from Batekoo Dance and Favela Funk Ball styles in Rio.

The MQFF Award for Best First Feature Narrative with a prize of $2500 is National Anthem, a story of discovery for twenty-one year old Dylan who lives an isolated life of routine in rural New Mexico, accepts a gig working at House of Splendor, a queer ranch a little further out than normal.

The MQFF Award for Best International Short ($1,000) has been awarded to A Bird Called Memory, by director Leonardo Martinelli.

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival concludes for another year

‘The MQFF Awards are a much-loved opportunity for us to honour and recognise the remarkable talent of Australian LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, and this year’s finalists were no exception,’ said David Martin Harris, CEO of MQFF.

‘We’re proud to continue our tradition of catapulting Aussie directors towards the international stage, with writer-director Emily Dynes advancing to the Iris Prize armed with her immersive film Hold Still and the accolade City of Melbourne Award for Best Australian Short Film. On behalf of all the jurors, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the filmmakers and award winners for 2024.’

‘The City of Melbourne is the arts capital of Australia – and one of the most welcoming and inclusive cities in the world,’ said City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Nick Reece. ‘We are again immensely proud to support the Award for Best Australian Short Film – congratulations to Emily Dynes for their success with Hold Still.

‘To all the filmmakers involved in MQFF Awards 2024, thank you. Thank you for sharing your stories – your talent makes our community richer and stronger.’

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is Australia’s largest and longest-running queer film festival, showcasing LGBTQIA+ films from Australia and around the world. MQFF’s mission is to ‘educate, entertain, and inspire’ audiences by presenting diverse and inclusive stories that reflect the vibrant, dynamic nature of queer culture.

Now in its 34th year, the Melbourne Queer Film Festival is a highlight of Melbourne’s cultural calendar, engaging audiences with both local and international LGBTQIA+ cinema. MQFF continues to support and nurture queer filmmaking talent, providing a platform for filmmakers to share their voices and stories with a global audience.

‘MQFF 2024 has been yet another tremendous celebration of Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ communities and diversity in cinema,’ said VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said. ‘The VicScreen Award for Best Director of an Australian Short Film Prize recognises the extraordinary talent of an emerging LGBTQIA+ director and demonstrates VicScreen’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of screen visionaries.’

MQFF is supported by government partners including the City of Melbourne, the City of Stonnington, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, and VicScreen.

For more information about Award winners, head to MQFF Australian Shorts & Awards