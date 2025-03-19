How much is streaming costing you? Ultimate Australian price guide 2025

As the cost of living crisis continues to affect many thousands of people across Australia, it’s perhaps more important than ever to review the costs of your entertainment subscriptions and see how much you’re paying – and what exactly you’re paying for.

Here we break down the 2025 costs of streaming, and see how much you’d be spending per month versus per year on each service, as well as comparing the costs of ad-free, HD streaming, and ranking the services from most to least expensive.

Here’s a quick visual overview of the costs, in no particular order, before we deep dive into each streaming service and what they offer:

A brief look at streaming service costs in Australia as of 2025. Image: ScreenHub

To see how much things have changed since last year, see our 2024 streaming price guide.

Below, we’ve listed the major streaming services from most to least expensive, based on their lowest-tier offering. We’ve also provided an overview of the content you get access to with each subscription.

Prices are based on information provided by each service as of 19 March 2025.

Most expensive: Disney+

Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+. How much are you paying for streaming?

Standard (no ads, full HD): $15.99pm or $159.99 a year

Premium (no ads): $20.99pm or $209.99 a year

Disney+ tops the list at a whopping $15.99, the most expensive starter offering of the major streamers included here. It is worth noting, however, that while no cheaper tiers are given at Disney+, the $15.99 tier does come with ad free, full HD (1080p) streaming, 5.1 audio and the ability to stream on two devices at a time.

What’s on Disney+?

The Disney+ streaming library includes flagship IP like Marvel movies and TV shows, Star Wars, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Pixar animations and, of course, all Disney animations and original content, like Moana, Frozen and The Lion King.

Disney+ is also the service you want if you’d like to stream The Bear, Shogun, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and Modern Family in Australia.

Apple TV+

Severance, Season 1. Image: Apple TV+ . How much are you paying for streaming?

Standard (HD streaming, no ads): $12.99pm or $129.99 per year

Apple TV+ is next, with only one tier offered at $12.99 per month. That price gets you access to the Apple TV+ streaming library in HD, with no ads, and up to five people can stream simultaneously. Also of note is that Apple TV+ is given free of charge for three months with the purchase of any new Apple product.

What’s on Apple TV+?

The Apple TV+ streaming library includes hit shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, Silo, Mythic Quest and Shrinking, plus Apple films like The Gorge, Fly Me To The Moon, Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon.

ScreenHub: Severance Season 2 review: back to the office

Stan

Ten Pound Poms Season 2. Image: Stan. How much are you paying for streaming?

Basic (SD resolution, no ads): $12pm

Standard (HD resolution, no ads): $17pm

Premium (ultra HD/4K resolution, no ads): $22pm

Australian-owned streaming service Stan is up next, with a basic tier priced at $12 per month, which includes only standard definition streaming and non-skippable advertisements. To get the ad-free experience, it’s an extra $5 per month, and to stream in 4K it’s $22 total per month.

What’s on Stan?

The Stan streaming library includes Stan Originals like Ten Pound Poms, Bump, Thou Shalt Not Steal, Scrublands, Black Snow and Invisible Boys. It also includes Long Bright River, Yellowstone, From and popular reality series like RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Max

House of the Dragon season 2. Image: HBO

Basic (with ads): $11.99pm or $119.99 per year

Standard (HD, no ads): $15.99pm

Premium (4K, no ads): $21.99pm or $219.99 per year

Max is set to launch in Australia at the end of March, and will provide discounted subscription offers for the first 12 months. Basic with ads will be $7.99, Standard $11.99 and Premium $17.99 before adjusting to the regular pricing as listed above.

What’s on Max?

As we reported last month, Max’s streaming library will primarily contain HBO titles, all of which will gradually transition off Binge and onto Max for exclusive streaming rights. Some of those titles are: The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, Succession, Game of Thrones (and House of the Dragon), Dune: Prophecy, Industry and Hacks.

ScreenHub: Binge will no longer stream your favourite HBO shows as Max launches in Australia

Netflix

Apple Cider Vinegar. Image: Netflix. How much are you paying for streaming?

Basic (with ads): $7.99 pm

Standard (HD, no ads): $18.99 pm

Premium (Ultra HD/4K, no ads): $25.99 pm

Netflix lands somewhere in the middle on costs. At $7.99 a month, you can get access to the full Netflix streaming library, but you’ll have to endure ads. The next tier jumps up by $10, and if you want the premium 4K experience (with up to five users allowed simultaneously), you’ll need to fork out $25.99 per month. That makes it the most expensive streaming service at the premium end, $5.99 more than Disney+.

What’s on Netflix?

The Netflix streaming library includes popular shows like Squid Game, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, One Piece, Wednesday, Zero Day, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dark, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun and I Think You Should Leave. It also includes Aussie shows like Apple Cider Vinegar, Boy Swallows Universe and Territory.

Prime Video

Invincible. Image: Prime Video

Basic (ad free): $9.99 pm or $79 per year

Standard (ad free): $12.99

Next up we have Amazon’s Prime Video. Its basic, ad-free streaming tier starts at $9.99 a month, with ad-free streaming available at $12.99. These are the only two tiers offered on Prime.

What’s on Prime Video?

Prime Video’s streaming library includes The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Wheel of Time, Invincible, Vox Machina, The Boys, Fallout, Mr & Mrs Smith, The Office: Australia and Tulsa King.

BritBox

Travel Man. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on BritBox.

Standard (ad-free full-HD) $9.99pm

BritBox is certainly on the cheaper end of the spectrum, and that may be due to its niche audience offerings (only British-made shows and films stream on this service). It offers a single tier at $9.99 per month, which comes with full HD streaming and no ads.

What’s on BritBox?

The BritBox streaming library includes Travel Man, Call the Midwife, The Tower, Father Brown, Poldark, Pride and Prejudice, The Cleaner, Blackadder and Ghosts.

Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney, Season 2. Image: Paramount+.

Basic (with ads): $6.99pm, or $59.99 per year

Standard (no ads, HD): $9.99pm, or $97.99 per year

Premium (no ads, HD): $13.99pm, or $124.99 per year

Paramount+ comes in as the second-least expensive streaming service out of this bunch, with its basic tier priced at $6.99 (ads included). For no ads, you’ll be paying an extra $3 per month, and for the premium ability to download HD shows on the go and have multiple users stream at the same time it’s $13.99 per month. That makes it the cheapest premium offering on the list, at $6 less than Disney+.

What’s on Paramount+?

The Paramount+ streaming library includes NCIS: Sydney, Last King of the Cross, 1923, Yellowjackets, Dexter: Original Sin, Lioness, Criminal Minds, Daria, The Legend of Korra, Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol and South Park.

Least expensive: Binge

The Last Anniversary. Image: Mark Roger/ Binge.

Basic (with ads): $4.99pm (for new subscribers, lasts 12 months only)

Basic (with ads): $10pm (usual price) or $79 per year

Standard: $19pm or $149 per year

Premium: $22pm or $179 per year

Binge officially comes in as the cheapest streaming service per month right now, at only $4.99 per month for new users. Given the news about Max reclaiming exclusive streaming rights to all HBO properties, it should not come as a surprise that Binge has greatly reduced its starter price for new customers. Once it was the home of all things HBO in Australia – but now no longer. That doesn’t mean Binge will be stripped bare, however, its original properties, like the Australian series The Last Anniversary, will remain exactly where they are.

What’s on Binge?

The Binge streaming library currently includes The Last Anniversary, The Day of the Jackal, What We Do in the Shadows, It Ends With Us, Harold and the Purple Crayon, Thelma, I Saw The TV Glow, The Pitt, Mr Inbetween and Law & Order.

How much do you spend per year on streaming?

Let’s run some numbers. If you subscribed to every service above at a monthly rate, on each streamer’s most basic offering, you’d be paying around $92 every month, and $1104 over a whole year. If we increase that to the most premium offering on each service, then that number jumps to about $143 every month, which totals out to $1,715.30 in a year*.

Now change that to the yearly rate of each service – whereby you pay once a year, usually at a discounted rate, to subscribe to each streaming platform. The amount you’d be paying for all of them at a basic tier level would be $987.70 – and $1715.60 on the most premium tiers available**. Interestingly, that’s 30 cents more than what you’d be paying on a month-to-month basis for all services at the premium level.

If you’re wondering if the price is worth it, make sure to read our monthly and weekly guides to What To Watch on the major streaming services.