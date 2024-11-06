News

Luke Hemsworth joins Deadloch Season 2

Luke Hemsworth joins Deadloch Season 2 as croc-wrangling Jason Wade.
6 Nov 2024 15:16
Silvi Vann-Wall
Luke Hemsworth in Deadloch Season 2. Image: Prime Video

Streaming

Luke Hemsworth in Deadloch Season 2. Image: Prime Video

Luke Hemsworth (Land of Bad, Westworld) has boarded Season 2 of Deadloch, the Australian original comedy series created by Kate McLennan and Kate McCartney.

Hemsworth, the older brother of Chris and Liam, who is perhaps best known for playing Nathan Tyson in Neighbours, stars in Deadloch‘s second season as Jason Wade, creator of ‘Jason Wade’s Adventures Down Under’ and the owner of ‘Jason Wade’s Land of Crocs and Other Animals’ Wildlife Park.

Prime Video, Guesswork Television, and OK Great Productions announced that Luke Hemsworth will join lead Deadloch cast members Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner in the second season, which sees police officers Dulcie and Eddie investigating a death in Darwin.

The death of Eddie’s former policing partner Bushy still raises a lot of questions, and when a body is discovered in a remote NT town, the woman are flung further into a a sweatier, stickier investigation.

Having completed filming in the Northern Territory, production has now moved to Queensland, using the Brisbane studios and for cast safety, and less croc-infested waters.

Creators, executive producers and writers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan said‘Luke Hemsworth is joining our cast as croc-wrangling Territory icon, Jason Wade. We’re feeling very happy with ourselves about this because he’s perfect. It’s perfect casting.’

Deadloch Season 2 production details

Previously announced new cast members include; Steve Bisley (The Great Gatsby, Mystery Road: Origin, Mad Max), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Office), Jean Tong (Safe Home, Heartbreak High), Genevieve Morris (Bloom, No Activity), Byron Coll (Time Bandits, The Luminaries), Nikki Britton (How to Stay Married), Anthony J Sharpe (Joe v CaroleHuman Error), Blake Pavey (Urvi Went to an All Girls School), Damien Garvey (The Artful Dodger, Jack Irish, Rake), Ngali Shaw (The Twelve, Ladies in Black), Bev Killick (Savage River, Jones Family Christmas), Ling Cooper-Tang (Troppo, Apples Never Fall, Nautilus), Ursula Yovich (Top End Wedding, Mystery Road and the upcoming Top End Bub), Syd Brisbane (High CountryStateless), Ines English (Last Days of the Space Age) and Lennox Monaghan (Windcatcher).

ScreenHub: Deadloch Season 2 starts production

Deadloch Season Two is created and written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan who also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan from Guesswork Television. Andy Walker is the producer and the series is directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto. Deadloch is produced by Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.

Deadloch Season Two is financed with the Assistance of Screen Territory through its Production Attraction Incentive Program and proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. 

Deadloch Season 2 will premiere on Prime.

From ScreenHub’s review of Deadloch Season 1:

‘Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan are comic geniuses with a gift for satirical absurdity. Adroitly frothing over the inequitable ugliness lurking just below the sparkling whiteness of Australia’s morning TV scene in Get Krack!n and skewering insufferable foodie cult tendencies in spoof cooking spot The Katering Show, their observations are capital F funny with a stinging barb.

‘So the promise of them pursuing these themes while upending the more troubling tropes of crime shows and their chokehold on the popular consciousness in Prime Video show Deadloch is alluring.

‘The peaceful pace of the sleepy Tasmanian town of the same name is disturbed when the disfigured body of local man Trent Latham (Barry Wheeler) washes up on the beach, just as an outré arts and food fusion Winter Festival not entirely dissimilar to Hobart’s headline-seeking winter hullabaloo Dark MOFO blows a bunch of highly lucrative tourists into town. (The roll-call of festival guests namechecked but unseen is a grand running gag).’ Read more …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

