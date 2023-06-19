All Logie Award nominees for 2023

The nominees for the 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards were announced this morning at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
For its 63rd year running, the Logie Awards will celebrate the best and most popular shows and talent in the Australian television industry.
This year’s awards are hosted by the Australian comedian Sam Pang, and will premiere on the Seven Network on 30 July.
For the full list of nominees, read on.
Full list of awards:
2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards – Most Popular Awards
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
- Leigh Sales, 7.30 & Australian Story, ABC
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
- Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
- Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
- Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network
- Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
- Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
- Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor
- James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, The Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC
- Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actress
- Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix
- Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Julia Zemiro, Fisk Season 2, ABC
- Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC
- Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network
- Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan
- Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix
Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
- Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Home and Away, Seven Network
- Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Savage River, ABC
- The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network
Read: Heartbreak High, Netflix, review: showing respect, solidarity and consent
Most Popular Entertainment Program
- AGT, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10Gruen, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
- The Voice, Seven Network
Most Popular Current Affairs Program
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- 7.30, ABC
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC
- Foreign Correspondent, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Most Popular Comedy Program
- Fisk Series 2, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
- The Front Bar, Seven Network
- The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
- Wellmania, Netflix
Most Popular Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Hunted Australia, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
- The Block, 9Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
- A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC
- Back Roads, ABC
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
- Travel Guides, 9Network
2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards – Most Outstanding Awards
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actor
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
- Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan
- Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC
- Tim Minchin, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE
Read: Mark Coles Smith: ‘I came away from Mystery Road a reassembled person’
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actress
- Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan
- Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan
- Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
- Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Milly Alcock, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
- Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan
- Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC
- Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Hamish Michael, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS
- Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
- Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS
- Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network
- Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan
Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
- Black Snow, Stan
- Five Bedrooms, Paramount+
- In Our Blood, ABC
- Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Significant Others, ABC
- The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Most Outstanding Entertainment Program
- Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan
- The Cheap Seats, Network 10
- The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Most Outstanding Comedy Program
- Colin from Accounts, BINGE
- Fisk S2, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC
- Summer Love, ABC
- Taskmaster, Network 10
Most Outstanding Reality Program
- Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10
- Hunted Australia, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
- The Block, 9Network
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- 7NEWS – Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network
- A Current Affair – Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network
- Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC
- Foreign Correspondent – Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC
- Four Corners – Do No Harm, ABC
- Four Corners – How Many More, ABC
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
- 2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
- 2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS
- 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10
- 2023 Australian Open, 9Network
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network
- State of Origin, 9Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
- Barrumbi Kids, SBS
- Bluey, ABC
- Crazy Fun Park, ABC
- Surviving Summer, Netflix
- Turn Up The Volume, ABC
- Ultimate Classroom, Network 10
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
- Alone Australia, SBS
- Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC
- Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
- Revealed: Trafficked, Stan
- The Australian Wars, SBS
- Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Network 10