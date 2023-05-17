Lesbian Space Princess is second feature to be greenlit by Film Lab

South Australia’s Film Lab: New Voices initiative, which serves as the flagship low-budget feature film program, has given the green light to its second production.

The upcoming animated comedy Lesbian Space Princess, written and directed by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese, and produced by Tom Phillips of We Made A Thing Studios, is set to commence filming in June 2023.

Supported by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) and Screen Australia, Film Lab: New Voices mentors three filmmaking teams from South Australia through a comprehensive 12-month skill development program to refine their initial low-budget feature film scripts. Upon completion of the program, each team is eligible to apply for a screen production grant of $600,000.

In Lesbian Space Princess, an anxious space princess is thrust out of her sheltered life and into a galactic quest to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens. Along the way, a problematic spaceship and a runaway gay-pop idol join her hazardous encounters with blade-wielding maniacs, dangerous dick turrets and the scariest thing of all: her own self-doubt.

The film is scheduled to have its premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2024.

The remaining two teams from Film Lab: New Voices have been awarded a $20,000 grant each to further enhance their scripts in preparation for pitching them to the market. The two projects include For the Record, written and directed by Alies Sluiter and produced by William Littleton, and The Forgotten, written by Travis Akbar, directed by Thibul Nettle, and produced by Joshua Trevorrow.

Since its launch in 2021, the Film Lab: New Voices initiative has accelerated several careers in the screen industry. The first film to receive the green light for production, the sci-fi thriller Monolith, had its international premiere at the prestigious SXSW (South by Southwest) Festival in Austin, Texas this year, following its world premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2022. The film has since been acquired by Well Go USA for distribution in the US and has gained attention for its talented team, including writer Lucy Campbell, director Matt Vesely, and producer Bettina Hamilton. Monolith is slated for release in Australian cinemas in late October 2023.

‘After the incredible international success of Monolith, we are delighted to see the bold and original animated comedy Lesbian Space Princess go into production as the second feature film out of the Film Lab: New Voices program,’ said CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) Kate Croser. ‘I congratulate South Australian writers and directors Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese and producer Tom Phillips on their truly clever and authentic concept, which we are thrilled to support for production.

‘I also congratulate the talented Film Lab: New Voices teams of writer/director Alies Sluiter and producer William Littleton, and writer Travis Akbar, director Thibul Nettle and producer Joshua Trevorrow, for their exciting new projects, which we look forward to seeing developed further for the market.

‘The Film Lab: New Voices program is just one of the ways in which the SAFC is working to grow the capability and diversity of the South Australian screen sector, through increasing the pool of credited key creatives in the state. In 2022 the SAFC facilitated a record 28 South Australian writers, directors and producers to gain their first above-the-line screen credit on a feature film or broadcast program, of which half came from a group under-represented in the industry. The filmmakers behind Monolith were an integral part of that record contingent, and we are delighted that Film Lab: New Voices is already demonstrating its strength as a career-launching program.’

Lesbian Space Princess does not yet have a release date or classification confirmed.

For more information, head to the SA Film website.