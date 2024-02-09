Late Night with the Devil: trailer released for Aus indie horror

The first-look teaser trailer is finally out for indie Aussie film Late Night with the Devil.

Written and directed by Colin and Cameron Cairns (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign) and starring David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, Dune, The Dark Knight) alongside an all-Australian line-up including Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig and Josh Quong Tart, the nightmarish ode to the talk shows of the 70s is set to arrive in Australian cinemas nationally on April 11, 2024.

The film will be theatrically distributed by Maslow Entertainment.

Watch the trailer below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Synopsis: It’s 31 October, 1977. Johnny Carson rival, Jack Delroy, is the host of ‘Night Owls’, a once hugely popular syndicated talk show. A year on from the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted, and sponsors are getting nervous. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack pulls out all the stops for his annual Halloween special, booking a psychic, a professional skeptic, a parapsychologist and a young girl allegedly possessed by the devil… What could possibly go wrong?

Late Night with the Devil had its world premiere at SXSW 2023.

The film is produced by Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni, Adam White, and John Molloy, Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, and Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, with the assistance of VicScreen, and development support from VicScreen and Screen Australia. Production investment from Maslow Umbrella Ahi Entertainment.

Late Night with the Devil is in Australian cinemas from 11 April.