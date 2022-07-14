LaNCE: Queer Community TV moves online

From this Saturday, 16 July, Ballarat-based broadcasters LaNCE TV will commence a series of test broadcasts to a new media platform in Australia – Queer Community TV (QCTV).

LaNCE TV, a ‘multigenerational, intersectional’ LGBTQIA+ chat show, has been previously broadcast on Channel 31 and streamed on social media. The program won the national 2021 Antenna Award for Outstanding Technical and Creative Ingenuity. While the program will be the flagship show of the platform, QCTV are also looking for more shows to potentially showcase.

Queer Community TV is an online streaming platform for LGBTQIA+ Australians, the first of its kind in Australia. Its aim, according to the website, is to provide opportunities for ’emerging and established videographers, sound recordists, visual artists, performers, musicians, script writers and a range of other arts creators to have their work seen, experienced and enjoyed by a wide ranging audience’.

The Executive Producer of LaNCE TV, Deb Lord, is driving QCTV initiative. ‘LGBTIQ+ communities can flourish when they are connected, informed, and have a safe place to belong,’ Lord said. ‘The purpose of this platform is to offer a safe place to regional LGBTIQ+ Victorians to tell their own stories in their own way, and to celebrate Queer voices in rural areas.

‘This initiative is based in giving fair and equitable access to all LGBTIQ+ Victorians including youth, our trans and gender diverse family, and older LGBTIQ+ individuals. It is also our duty to ensure access for people whose lives intersect with Aboriginal heritage, disability, refugee/Asylum seeker status or with a background that is Culturally and linguistically diverse.

‘In delivering our show, over the last five years, we have worked purely in a voluntary capacity to keep our community connected, informed, and entertained,’ Lord continued. ‘We have done so, largely without having access to those broader support networks, funding opportunities and capacities readily found in metropolitan environments.

‘Yet, we feel that through our determination to achieve successful creative outcomes, that we have forged a body of work that is truly unique and representational of the rich tapestry that is our LGBTIQ+ community.’

Shani Cain-Clifton is working with Lord and the team to bring an Inaugural LanceTV Inc. board together. Cain-Clifton is a leader and strategist working in the social impact space, advocating for youth, gender and intersectionality.

Lord and the team behind QCTV are now waiting to hear from content creators who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community and live in regional Victoria.

The streaming platform has been built by Melbourne-based company 5Stream, who have ‘decades of experience in producing, delivering and distributing premium online content’, for local and global viewers. The platform will have the capacity to broadcast both pre-recorded and live programming.

The initiative is supported by the Australian Government Regional Arts Fund through Regional Arts Australia, administered by Regional Arts Victoria, the City of Ballarat – Creation Inspiration Grant, and the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing – LGBTIQ+ Organisational Development Grant.

Programs will broadcast live at 5.30pm every Saturday and Sunday.

LaNCE TV streams, expressions of interest for QCTV, and job opportunities can be found at the Queer Community TV website