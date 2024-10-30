Laid: first look at new Binge show, a US twist on an Aussie series

Laid, a quirkly little Australian series that starred Celia Pacquola and Damon Herriman, has now been remade in the US, with Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Stephanie Hsu in the lead.

The new version of the ‘twisted romcom’ comes from creators Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, and premieres this 19 December with eight episodes on Binge.

Based on the series created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher and produced by Liz Watts, Laid follows a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her ‘sex timeline’ to confront her past in order to move forward.

Watch the new trailer for Laid:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The press release describes it as a ‘f*cked-up rom-com where the answer to “Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?” is a resounding: “Yes, there is. The problem is definitely you.”’

In addition to Stephanie Hsu, the series stars Zosia Mamet (The Decameron), Michael Angarano (Sky High) and Tommy Martinez (NCIS: Los Angeles). Guest stars also include Andre Hyland (Barry), Olivia Holt (Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger), David Denman (Rebel Ridge), Finneas O’Connell (singer/songwriter), Chloe Fineman (SNL, Megalopolis), Ettore ‘Big E’ Ewen (former pro wrestler) and John Early (Search Party).

The series is from co-showrunners, executive producers, and writers Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna. Also executive producing are Stephanie Hsu, John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment; Jennifer Carreras for Fierce Baby; Marieke Hardy, Kirsty Fisher, and Liz Watts for Porchlight Films; and All3Media International. Laid hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The original series of Laid was an Australian television comedy series that aired on ABC from 2011-2012. Written by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher, and produced by Liz Watts, Laid ran for two seasons.

Watch a clip from the original Laid:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Laid premieres on Thursday 19 December on Binge, and on Friday 20 November on Showcase (at 8.30pm AEDT).

