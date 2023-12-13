News

 > Television > Streaming > News

Kate Legge memoir Infidelity & Other Affairs will be adapted for TV

The award winning Australian journalist's novel is being developed into a series with Werner Film Productions.
13 Dec 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

Kate Legge, photgraphed by Alan Weedon. Image supplied.

Share Icon

Award-winning journalist Kate Legge’s memoir, Infidelity & Other Affairs, is set to become a television series in the near future thanks to Werner Film Productions (WFP).

WFP, the Melbourne-based company behind The Newsreader, Secret City, and the Dance Academy franchise recently secured the rights to the memoir, and confirmed they have plans to develop it for television. The deal was negotiated by Legge’s publisher Thames & Hudson (T&H).

Legge’s memoir tracks four generations of infidelity in her family, including that of her husband Greg Hywood, the former Fairfax CEO. The book received rave reviews from Annabel Crabb, Trent Dalton, and Geraldine Doogue upon its release in February 2023.

Read: The top ten: best Australian films of 2023

Infidelity & Other affairs book cover. Image: Thames & Hudson

‘We are thrilled to be working with Kate Legge on an adaptation of Infidelity and Other Affairs,’ said Joanna Werner, WFP founder and producer. ‘It’s a beautifully nuanced take on infidelity and relationships and we are excited to be translating it into an equally compelling premium drama.’

Kate Legge has chronicled social and political affairs since the 1980s. Her novel, The Unexpected Elements of Love, was long listed for the Miles Franklin award. Her non-fiction book, Kindred: A Cradle Mountain Love Story was a finalist in the Queensland Literary Awards.

Infidelity and Other Affairs will mark the first time her literary work has been adapted for television.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
News

NITV, Netflix name voice cast for Eddie Betts-inspired series

Eddie’s Lil Homies is the first co-commission between Netflix and NITV and will premiere in early 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Bromley. Image is artist spraying green paint at the camera.
Features

DocPlay: new films and shows streaming in January 2024

From Bromley: Light After Dark to The Australian Wars – your guide to what's new to DocPlay in January 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
News

The Clearing and Matildas score AACTA nominations for Disney+

Between them, two locally produced shows have received seven AACTA nominations for the awards, held in February.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan review: the story continues

The defamation trial between Australia's most decorated soldier and the media is at the heart of this new Stan documentary.

Anthony Morris
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, Paramount+ and more

What to stream on all major platforms in Australia from 11 to 17 December 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login