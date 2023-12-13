Kate Legge memoir Infidelity & Other Affairs will be adapted for TV

Award-winning journalist Kate Legge’s memoir, Infidelity & Other Affairs, is set to become a television series in the near future thanks to Werner Film Productions (WFP).

WFP, the Melbourne-based company behind The Newsreader, Secret City, and the Dance Academy franchise recently secured the rights to the memoir, and confirmed they have plans to develop it for television. The deal was negotiated by Legge’s publisher Thames & Hudson (T&H).

Legge’s memoir tracks four generations of infidelity in her family, including that of her husband Greg Hywood, the former Fairfax CEO. The book received rave reviews from Annabel Crabb, Trent Dalton, and Geraldine Doogue upon its release in February 2023.

Read: The top ten: best Australian films of 2023

Infidelity & Other affairs book cover. Image: Thames & Hudson

‘We are thrilled to be working with Kate Legge on an adaptation of Infidelity and Other Affairs,’ said Joanna Werner, WFP founder and producer. ‘It’s a beautifully nuanced take on infidelity and relationships and we are excited to be translating it into an equally compelling premium drama.’

Kate Legge has chronicled social and political affairs since the 1980s. Her novel, The Unexpected Elements of Love, was long listed for the Miles Franklin award. Her non-fiction book, Kindred: A Cradle Mountain Love Story was a finalist in the Queensland Literary Awards.

Infidelity and Other Affairs will mark the first time her literary work has been adapted for television.