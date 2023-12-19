Kangaroo Island film underway in South Australia

Production is underway in South Australia on Kangaroo Island, the feature film debut from director Tim Piper and screenwriter Sally Gifford

The family relationship drama/comedy centres around a struggling Hollywood actress forced to reunite with her sister as part of her father’s last wishes.

The film features an Australian cast including Rebecca Breeds (Clarice, C*A*U*G*H*T), Erik Thomson (Aftertaste, Black Snow), Adelaide Clemens (Justified: City Primeval, Under The Banner of Heaven) and Joel Jackson (Mystery Road, Safe Harbour).

The synopsis is as follows: Lou Wells (Breeds) was set to become Hollywood’s next big thing – but a few years later, she’s hit rock bottom. Broke and aimless, she reluctantly accepts a ticket from her estranged father, Rory (Thomson), home to Kangaroo Island for a ‘family reunion’. When Rory’s real agenda unfolds, years of tension resurface, and Lou struggles between continuing to run away from her past or working to repair the damage done.

‘I’m thrilled to be back in my hometown and to be working with such a talented cast and crew,’ said Director Tim Piper. ‘Sally has written an incredible script and to be shooting on a spiritual and magical place as Kangaroo Island has been amazing. The Island has becomes more character than location and plays an integral part of the family portrayal.’

The shoot is taking place on the actual Kangaroo Island, South Australia, this month. The project is being made with financial support from South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) and is one of the recipients of the 2024 Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund (AFFIF).

Kangaroo Island is produced by Peter Hanlon (The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door), Bettina Hamilton (Monolith), Daniel Rosenberg (Inside Man, Righteous Kill, Odd Mom Out) and Tim Piper.

‘Kangaroo Island’s astonishing beauty, amidst its formidable landscapes, is exciting and humbling – humans are merely visitors here, we have with the privilege of observing the local animals at home,’ said Sally Gifford, Writer.

‘Observing animals in the wild is why I was inspired to write a story about the human animal, what makes us who we are and how we make our lives meaningful. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work on magical Kangaroo Island with our very talented Australian cast and crew.’

Kangaroo Island will have its Australian premiere at the 2024 Adelaide Film Festival.