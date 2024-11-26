News

Kangaroo: first trailer for new film released

Kangaroo is set and filmed in Alice Springs and Sydney, and inspired by the life of Chris 'Brolga' Barns.
26 Nov 2024 12:09
Paul Dalgarno
Kangaroo. Image: Screenshot/ STUDIOCANAL.

Film

The first trailer for the upcoming STUDIOCANAL film Kangaroo has been launched. The film is the first feature by STUDIOCANAL’s Australian production arm, Cultivator Films.

Kangaroo, says the company, is ‘a heart-warming family comedy about ex TV personality, Chris Masterman, who becomes stranded in an Outback town outside Alice Springs after a car accident on his way to Broome. There, he teams up with 12-year-old Indigenous girl, Charlie.

‘The pair form an unlikely friendship and work together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys in the remote but stunning Outback community – an endeavour that proves to be life-changing for them both.’

Kangaroo is inspired by the life of Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, founder of The Kangaroo Sanctuary, Alice Springs.

Kangaroo cast

Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon, Catching Dust, Holding the Man) stars as ex TV weather presenter Chris Masterman, alongside newcomer Lily Whiteley who stars as Charlie. They lead an outstanding ensemble of actors including Deborah Mailman (Total Control, The New Boy, The Sapphires), Wayne Blair (The New Boy, Mystery Road), Trisha Morton-Thomas (High Country, Occupation: Native), Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok), Brooke Satchwell (Poker Face, The Twelve),Ernie Dingo (Bran Nue Dae, The Great Outdoors), Roy Billing (The Dish, Jack Irish), Genevieve Lemon (Population 11 , The Power of the Dog) and Bondi Lifeguard Ryan Clark (Bondi Rescue).

Kangaroo crew

  • Directed By: Kate Woods.
  • Written By: Harry Cripps.
  • Additional Writing: Melinda Marchetta.
  • Additional Material: Danielle MacLean, Peta-Lee Cole-Manolis.
  • Produced By: David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Rachel Clements, Trisha Morton-Thomas, Angela Littlejohn.
  • Executive Producers: Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Elizabeth Trotman, Marcus Gillezeau, Louise Smith, Marian Macgown.
  • Distributor: STUDIOCANAL Pty Ltd.
  • International Sales: STUDIOCANAL International.

Production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen Territory, with support from Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund.

Set and filmed on location in the town of Alice Springs, on Arrernte Country, where the real Kangaroo Sanctuary is based, and Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on the traditional land and waters of the Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal Peoples.

Kangaroo is scheduled for cinema release in 2025.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

