Japanese Film Festival 2022: adventures big and small

Where else can you go to get a selection of anime, food documentaries, laugh-out-loud comedy and thoughtful drama, but the Japanese Film Festival?

This November, join struggling assassins, stressed-out anime directors, perfectionist chefs and sky gliders at the 26th Japanese Film Festival in Australia – the largest celebration of Japanese film in the country, bringing new and old films to local audiences

Presented by The Japan Foundation, Sydney, the festival tours five major cities across Australia, launching in Canberra (5–20 November) before moving to Perth (21–27 November), Brisbane (11–27 November), Melbourne (30 November–4 December) and finishing up in Sydney (7–14 December).

Read: Drive My Car review: it’s streets ahead

Highlights

This year, adventures big and small await JFF cinephiles. The Latest Releases program explores a spectrum of emotions, with stories that challenge longstanding truths and portray the diversity of the human experience.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen> Dreaming of the Meridian Arc

Opening the festival this year is the historical drama-comedy Dreaming of the Meridian Arc, a witty rewriting of Japanese history by director Kenji Nakanishi. Set in both present-day Japan and the Edo period, this comedy uncovers the true story behind the man who completed the first ever map of Japan.

Fans of drama on the big screen should make sure to catch Intolerance, with its intricate portrayals of the behaviour and psychology of people caught in extreme situations. There’s also the moving exploration of the secrets of a girl with a complex family upbringing in And So The Baton Is Passed; the human drama, Blue, which carefully examines the inner lives of boxers – plus a poignant murder mystery In the Wake, which follows the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

If you’re after quirky cinema, meet an unusual pair of teenage assassins learning to cohabitate and adjust to the facade of ‘normal life’ in the action film Baby Assassins – or dive into a delightful tale of people pouring their passion into anime production in ANIME SUPREMACY!

For lovers of anime, the coming-of-age animation, Blue Thermal, is a refreshing story about college students unexpectedly becoming devoted to competitive gliding.

The psychological thriller Lesson in Murder takes us on a darker path, and tells the story of a young man upended by a serial killer’s claim. And foodies will not want to miss the mouth-watering documentary, The Pursuit of Perfection, following four elite chefs in Tokyo who work tirelessly to perfect their craft.

Read: Would Netflix’s Japanese show Old Enough! work in Australia?

Retrospective

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen> Floating Clouds

Alongside the latest box office hits is this year’s JFF Special Series, which will show in Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. This free series will present rare 35mm film screenings of master filmmaker Mikio Naruse’s works.

Sydney audiences will also be treated to a special post-film talk event. The talk will be held at The Chauvel on Wednesday 14 December, where after a screening of Floating Clouds, Dr Mats Karlsson, Senior Lecturer at The University of Sydney, will discuss the film in the context of director Mikio Naruse’s filmography – which spanned 1930 to 1967.

Read: Film Review: Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

The program of events in all five major cities are:

Canberra

Opening Reception:16 November at Palace Electric

Latest Releases: 16-20 November at Palace Electric

Special Series: 5-6 November at NFSA

Perth

Opening Reception: 21 November at Palace Raine Square

Latest Releases: 21-27 November at Palace Raine Square

Brisbane

Opening Reception: 23 November at Palace Barracks

Latest Releases: 23-27 November at Palace Barracks

Special Series: 11-20 November at QAGOMA

Melbourne

Opening Reception: 30 November at The Kino

Latest Releases: 30 November-4 December at The Kino

Special Series: 2-4 December at ACMI

Sydney

Opening Reception: 7 December at Palace Norton Street

Latest Releases: 7-11 December at Palace Central, Palace Norton Street, Palace Verona

Special Series: 12-14 December at The Chauvel

The Japanese Film Festival in Australia runs from 16 November until 14 December in various cities. For tickets and more information, head to the JFFA website.