Ivan Sen’s Limbo dominates Film Critics Circle of Australia awards

Last night in Sydney, the Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) announced the winners of its annual awards for Australian films (features and documentaries) released in 2023

Established in 1989, the FCCA is the national body of professional Australian film critics and a member of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) since 1992. The annual FCCA Awards recognise the creative inputs of the Australian film industry and are supported by different areas of the film industry and culture sector, but are voted on exclusively by film critic members.

The night was hosted by comedian Rodney Marks, and featured guest presenters Tina Bursill, Belinda Giblin and Lasarus Ratuere.

Ivan Sen’s outback noir, Limbo, produced by Bunya, dominated the awards, taking home six out of nine total awards, including Best Film. Sen took to the stage to accept Best Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography, and noted how pleased he was that the term ‘film’ was still in use.

Simon Baker won the award for Best Actor for his role in Limbo, though was unable to attend as he was representing the film at the Australian International Screen Forum. He accepting by pre-recorded message, praising the ‘great artistry of Ivan Sen’.

Also winning for their performances in Limbo were Rob Collins (Best Supporting Actor) and Natasha Wanganeen (Best Supporting Actress). Wanganeen accepted the award ‘on behalf of all the missing and murdered Aboriginal women in Australia.’

Zar Amir Ebrahimi won Best Actress for Shayda, with the film also winning Best Screenplay for Noora Niasari.

Rachel Ward took home Best Documentary Feature for Rachel’s Farm, which she directed and starred in. Producer Bettina Dalton was on hand to accept the award and thanked Karen Pearlman for her editing.

Nominees and winners

Best film

Limbo – winner !

! The New Boy

Of An Age

The Royal Hotel

Shayda

Best director

Rolf de Heer – The Survival of Kindness

Noora Niasari – Shayda

Ivan Sen – Limbo – winner!

Warwick Thornton – The New Boy

Best actor

Elias Anton – Of An Age

Simon Baker – Limbo – winner!

Thom Green – Of An Age

Aswan Reid – The New Boy

Best actor in a supporting role

Wayne Blair – The New Boy

Rob Collins – Limbo – winner!

Nicholas Hope – Limbo

Hugo Weaving – The Royal Hotel

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – The New Boy

Zahra Amir Ebrahimi – Shayda – winner!

Mwajemi Hussein – The Survival of Kindness

Sophie Wilde – Talk To Me

Best actress in a supporting role

Deborah Mailman – The New Boy

Leah Purcell – Shayda

Natasha Wanganeen – Limbo – winner!

Ursula Yovich – The Royal Hotel

Best screenplay

The Royal Hotel – Kitty Green and Oscar Redding

Shayda – Noora Niasari – winner!

Limbo – Ivan Sen

The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

Best cinematography

Blueback – Andrew Commis, Rick Rifici (underwater cinematography)

The Survival of Kindness – Maxx Corkindale

Limbo – Ivan Sen – winner!

The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

Best documentary feature