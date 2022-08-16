Irish Film Festival: a craic’n good time

The Irish Film Festival is heading to cities all across Australia this month, with a program of 16 films that showcase the best of cinema from Ireland.

The opening night film, Steps of Freedom, is an award-winning documentary about how Irish dance became a global phenomenon. It draws on historical records, scholars, dancers and musicians to trace the history and development of Irish dance over 2,000 years.

Steps of Freedom. Image: Rince Fada

Since 2015, the Irish Film Festival (IFF) has shared the culture, traditions, history and character of Ireland and the Irish people with Australians. This year’s festival will run from 25 August until 25 September 2022, in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra – followed by an online program that is available to stream until 16 October.

‘I’m delighted to bring a new program of Irish films to Australia this year,’ said Festival Director, Dr Enda Murray.

‘It’s very exciting to travel to cinemas in five cities and return to the cinema experience, which brings us together to celebrate our culture and our resilience. I’m also happy to be able to provide some of our program online to meet the needs of our audiences in far-off places in Australia and allow them to join our film community.’

Highlights

Festival award-winners included in the lineup are Redemption of a Rogue, Steps of Freedom, The Cry Of Granuaile, You Are Not My Mother, An Cailín Cúin (The Quiet Girl), Let the Wrong One In, Young Plato and Who We Love.

If you only see one film, consider making it the breakout Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), which has restored the primacy of the Irish language to popular culture.

The Quiet Girl. Image: Madman

The Quiet Girl is set in rural Ireland 1981. Cáit, a quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her overcrowded,

dysfunctional family to live with foster parents. Under their care, Cáit blossoms and discovers a new way of living, but in this house where affection grows and there are not meant to be any secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

Audiences will also have exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the films via Q&A sessions between Festival Director, Dr Enda Murray and a selection of the films’ Directors and cast.

‘Film as a medium, film as an art-form and film as entertainment is unique in its ability to bring us inside another culture,’ said Irish Ambassador to Australia, Tim Mawe.

‘When you marry Irish people’s ability to tell stories; our need to share enjoyment and our strong connection to our heritage, you achieve the irresistible cocktail of culture and craic that is the Irish

Film Festival. I hope the films on show finds their audience in Australia. Pick your favourites or

binge them all. I am sure that any time invested in each and all the titles will be well-rewarded.’

The Irish Film Festival is on from 25 August–25 September in various locations, and online until 16 October. For tickets and more information, head to the Irish Film Festival website.