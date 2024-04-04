In the Doghouse: new Australian prison short examines a journey after incarceration

A new film involving the work of more than 60 cast and crew members in the local Australian film community is heading to festival screens shortly.

In the Doghouse, a short drama film, navigates an incarcerated father’s path to redemption through an innovative assistance dog program.

The story follows Joel, an incarcerated individual seeking redemption and reconciliation with his estranged daughter, Grace. Enrolled in a unique dog assistance program led by Lisa, a dedicated correctional officer, Joel’s journey ‘becomes a testament to resilience and the pursuit of familial reconnection’.

Actors Sherrilee Walsh, Tristan Balz, Glenn Allan Wallis and Mike Bowser star.

Behind the scenes of In the Doghouse. Image supplied by director.

Read: The Trust Fall: Julian Assange documentary – watch trailer

23-year-old director Aron Attiwell is already quite familiar with the festival circuit, receiving several accolades for his previous film Fading Numbers (2021). The film received 27 nominations, winning Best Picture and Best Director at the Los Angeles Film Awards, Best Australian Director at the London Director Awards and was named Breakthrough Filmmaker of the Year by the Los Angeles Film Awards. The film was also distributed as educational material into Western Australian private high schools for years 11 and 12 media and history students.

‘In the Doghouse serves as a compelling testament to the power of storytelling and the transformative potential of human-animal connections within the realm of cinema,’ a representative for the director said.

In the Doghouse is expected to premiere in the festival circuit in early 2025.