Heartbreak High 2022: Netflix releases trailer

Netflix has released its teaser trailer for the forthcoming reimagining of the 90s YA series Heartbreak High.

A discovery makes Amerie an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper. With her new friends – outsiders Quinni and Darren – Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

The original Heartbreak High ran for seven seasons and was broadcast in more than 70 countries including the UK, US, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, India and Indonesia.

Heartbreak High premiere globally on Netflix 14 September.