Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival returns 2022

After a whirlwind two years of floods and COVID, the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival has returned with a significantly expanded program. Better yet, the number of the offerings will be free in order to encourage the Gympie community back to in-person film festivals.

Heart of Gold will stage its comeback from 27 – 30 October 2022 in Gympie, Queensland.

With world premieres of award-winning films, free talks on food farming and mushrooms, podcasting classes, community singalongs, virtual reality painting lessons, and a ‘ballgowns and boots’ opening night soirée, the festival in 2022 aims to celebrate the connection between regional Australia and the global arts scene.

Film highlights

This edition of the festival includes 170 short films curated into 40 feature-length sessions, programmed around themes like ‘Family Dynamics’ and ‘Festival’s Fringe’. A new outdoor Moonlight Cinema will provide atmospheric screenings of the shorts under the stars.

And in a very special closing night presentation, Heart of Gold will play Aussie cult classic Crackerjack to celebrate the film’s 20th birthday.

‘Heart of Gold has always been a wonderful conversation between our national film scene and this buzzing regional community. This year we’re really excited to showcase fantastic voices from both sides of that conversation in the fun, warm environment of our festival,’ said Jackson Lapsley Scott, Festival Director.

The 2022 film program will feature six world premieres, 30 Australian premieres and over 60 Queensland premieres. The programming team has attended festivals from Flickerfest to Cannes to bring the best short films in the world to regional Queensland. Films play in competition for over $10,000 in prizes, judged by an industry jury.

Vanessa Gazy, creator of worldwide Netflix hit Echoes and Stan Original Eden, joins the jury with co-founder of the Queensland Film Festival John Edmond, President of the Noosa Film Society Holly Pittman, and co-chair of Gympie’s first professional theatre company, playwright Sofia Abbey.

‘We’re excited to have such a prestigious jury and for them all to be at the festival, mingling with visiting filmmakers and guests! It’s such a unique opportunity to make natural connections with people in the industry from across the country,’ said Lapsley Scott.

Outside the cinema

The Front Yard is Heart of Gold’s new festival hub, serviced by food trucks, cafe and bar, and featuring music and talks in all the gaps between film sessions. Speakers include mycologist Dr Sandra Tuszynska, film professors Dr Phoebe Macrossan and Amanda Fiedler, Butchulla filmmaker Luke Barrowcliffe, regenerative farmer Amber Scott, Gubbi Gubbi elder Christine Stuart and bush tucker expert Russell Bennett.

The Prospect is a Heart of Gold premiere exhibition exploring the future and fringes of audio-visual storytelling. It includes a showcase of contemporary video art curated by award-winning writer/director & programmer Emily Avila, a trove of film practitioner interviews to dive into, and the Virtual Reality Dome where patrons can explore a lineup of virtual reality experiences curated by the Australian VR Film Festival.

Heart of Gold short film festival will return in 2022. Image: Heart of Gold

Complementing this programming is a suite of workshops. Podcasting Intensive leads participants through the creation & publication of their first podcast over 4 hours. Guests learn to create multi-dimensional masterpieces in Painting in VR. And Music Video Roundtables give creatives the chance to sit down and chat with the filmmakers behind clips for acts including Ball Park Music, Sheppard, Sycco, Cub Sport, Clea, Pete Murray, Dune Rats and more.

Family Day has long entertained youngsters at Heart of Gold, and this year the offering is expanding. A single ticket allows access to three kid-friendly short film sessions, a live musical theatre show from the enchanting Nana Magic, Tilly & Friends, as well as face-painting, roaming performances, an ice-cream truck, and the interactive Circus Corner activities.

‘Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival brings the best shorts from around the world to Gympie. Screen Queensland is proud to continue its support for this long-running festival through its Screen Culture funding program,’ said Dr Belinda Burns, Chief Creative Officer, Screen Queensland.

‘Fostering a love of film right across the state is a key element of Screen Queensland’s work and we hope this year’s program enthrals audiences and inspires local filmmakers to create homegrown screen stories about life here in the sunshine state,’ Dr Burns said.

The Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival runs from 27 – 30 October in Gympie. For more information and the full program head to the Heart of Gold website.