Hannah Gadsby signs multi-title deal with Netflix

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has signed a multi-title deal with Netflix. The deal includes a new, hour-long special from Gadsby, recorded on the Australian leg of their ‘Body of Work’ world tour. Gadsby will also produce and host a multi-comic special featuring an international cast of comedians.

‘In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new, gender-diverse comedians,’ Gadsby said. ‘In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms.

Gadsby hit out at Netflix last year, describing the service as an ‘amoral algorithm cult’, after her comedy specials were used in company statements while defending its support for controversial comedian Dave Chappelle.

‘Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess,’ Gadsby wrote on social media at the time. ‘Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chapelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view.’

On the forthcoming multi-comic special, Gadsby said: ‘Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard. Recorded in a single run in the UK in 2023, this will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first, but definitely not the last, time.’

I am pretty excited to be filming my new ‘feel-good show’, Body of Work, at the Sydney Opera House…yep…I’m back at the scene of the Nanette ‘crime’. The shebang of it all will premiere on @netflix….at some point… in the future, I suppose. pic.twitter.com/P53tDfqoqC — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) September 26, 2022

Gadsby’s new set will mark their third Netflix comedy special following the critically acclaimed Nanette (2018) and Douglas (2020). The special will be recorded live at the Sydney Opera House and made with the assistance of The Sydney Opera House Trust

The follow-up, Douglas, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards and won an AACTA Award.