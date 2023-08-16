Great Australian Bake Off: a new winner has risen

Amateur baker Laura Foo was crowned Australia’s Best after winning over judges Rachel Khoo, Darren Purchese and special guest judge Maggie Beer in last night’s The Great Australian Bake Off finale.

Foo is a 26-year-old Management Consultant from Victoria, whose baking skills saw her take out the win over Ilona Nicola, a 42-year-old Health Policy Advisor from Victoria – and Adam Miller, a 37-year-old Communications Manager also from Victoria.

The final three bakers faced off in the ultimate showdown creating their Signature high tea before attempting to conquer the season’s trickiest technical: a Guinea Fowl Terrine judged by Maggie Beer. The bakers then created their final showstopper challenge, a 3D illusion cake.

Foo’s Showstopper bake was called ‘Hawker’s Breakfast’, and was inspired by the food markets of Singapore where she grew up. In the 3D illusion she recreated a serving counter, cups of coffee and a plastic bag of ice, and even hard-boiled eggs on the side.

Along with being crowned Australia’s Best Amateur Baker, Foo also got to take home a full kitchen from SMEG.

‘I feel honoured to be standing beside my now lifelong friends, Adam, and Ilona, at the Grand Finale, and the win is truly the icing on the cake!’ Foo said. ‘I am full of gratitude for this incredible experience where I’ve learned and grown so much. I am truly humbled to be lifting the trophy this year, and just so excited to see what’s to come.

‘Thank you to the amazing Darren and Rachel, gorgeous Cal and Natalie, all the fabulous Bakers, the most incredible crew who make this show as beautiful and warm as it is, and most importantly, to everyone who has watched the show, left a comment, or sent me a message. Your support has been incredible, and I feel so lucky.’

