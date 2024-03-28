News

 > News

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to premiere at Cannes

The fifth film in the Mad Max world will screen out of competition at Cannes, accompanied by the director and cast.
28 Mar 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz

Film

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa. Image: Warner Bros.

Share Icon

George Miller’s hotly anticipated prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will have its world premiere at Cannes on 15 May, accompanied by the director and cast. It will screen in an Out of Competition gala screening at the Grand Théâtre Lumière at the Palais des Festivals, before opening worldwide later in the month.

The new film is directed, co-written and co-produced by George Miller, and shot in NSW. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as the young Furiosa – the warrior woman depicted by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, which premiered at Cannes nine years ago.

This instalment, the fifth in the Mad Max franchise, is Furiosa’s origin story and follows her as she is taken away from the ‘Green Place of Many Mothers’ and immersed in a sinister world, coming into her own as she tries to return home – despite hordes of hostile armed bikie gangs. Chris Hemsworth (in heavy beard and maybe prosthetics) plays the warlord Dementus. The film also stars Tom Burke, Angus Sampson and Lachy Hulme, with Alyla Browne as a very young Furiosa.

The previous films in the ‘Western on wheels’ dystopian series all began with the ultra low-budget Mad Max (1979), starring Mel Gibson in the titular role. Then came Mad Max II: The Challenge (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). This new instalment in the storyworld makes for five episodes in almost five decades, with a further one planned down the track – Mad Max: The Wasteland.

Read: Avenging dead wives: what films like Mad Max and Mandy get right

Announcing the premiere at Cannes, George Miller said, ‘The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade. I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes – along with Anya, Chris and Tom – to share Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage.’

Known for his eclectic and wide-ranging filmography as director and producer, Miller’s previous films include Babe: Pig in the City (1998), Happy Feet (2006), and The Witches of Eastwick (1987). He was Cannes Jury member twice before becoming its President in 2016. In 2022, Miller went to Cannes with his fantasy-romanceThree Thousand Years of Longing, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, which screened Out of Competition.

Here’s the trailer for Furiosa, which will smash into Australian cinemas on May 23, 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She was previously a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Documentary
More
Features

Cinema for kids: six family films to watch this Easter

Take your whole family to the cinema these Easter school holidays and see one or more of these guaranteed kid-friendly…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Ten top classic comedy films and where to stream them

Find your next belly-laugh in one (or more) of these classic movies, all currently streaming in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Sponsored Content

Mapping uncharted waters: getting to grips with AI in the creative industries

Presented by AFTRS, the 2024 Digital Futures Summit: AI and the Creative Horizon is a free online forum exploring the…

Richard Watts
Opinions & Analysis

Why Australians love going to the cinema

'I love the cinema experience. It’s a bonding experience, if it’s good it’s an emotional and cathartic experience.'

The Conversation
News

Late Night with the Devil: Australian horror breaks US box office record

Late Night With The Devil had some 'fittingly satanic' box office numbers on Sunday.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login