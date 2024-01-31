News

For Years Later: SBS drama starts filming in India

The eight-part Australian series is shooting in Mumbai and Jaipur, before moving to Sydney in late February.
31 Jan 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Television

Four Years Later. Image: SBS.

Filming has begun on a new SBS original scripted series to be filmed across two countries, told in dual languages. Four Years Later has been described as ‘a romance that delves into the complex ways love can change over time and distance’.

The new eight-part show is shooting in Mumbai and Jaipur, before moving to Sydney later this month.

A spokesperson for SBS said the series ‘follows Yash and Sridevi’s turbulent time apart and reconnection – two timelines, two worlds, told through dual perspectives and explores themes of intimacy and belonging as you change within yourself and asks what it takes to find your way back to someone you have deeply loved after so long apart’.

Using both Hindi and English languages, the Australian series features two highly accomplished Indian actors in the lead roles – Akshay Ajit Singh (24: India) playing Yash, and award-winning actress Shahana Goswami (Bombay BegumsA Suitable Boy) as Sridevi.

SBS Head of Scripted Julie Eckersley said: ‘Four Years Later is a true romance. It explores modern intimacy and relationships in the context of two countries and two deeply flawed but lovable characters. It continues our strategy at SBS Scripted to make fresh Australian content with global audience appeal.’

Created by Mithila Gupta (Five Bedrooms, Bump) and featuring a writing team all with South Asian heritage: Mithila, Nicole Reddy and S. Shakthidharan, the series is being directed by Mohini Herse (the SBS Digital Original Appetite) and Fadia Abboud (Year Of, Five Bedrooms).

Gupta said: ‘It has been a dream come true to bring Australian and Indian crews together on this series and tell such a culturally specific story through the universal lens of love, familial expectations, and most of all: belonging. I hope each and every viewer sees reflections of themselves in Sridevi and Yash.’

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Film / Television Production
