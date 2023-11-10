Food and films come together in Brunswick’s brand new FoMo Cinemas

Fancy a mean grill with Mean Girls? Some shrimp with Barbie? Or maybe a blanc mange with Casablanca?

Thanks to a new cinema that’s set to open in East Brunswick Village this December, your dreams may come true*. Sticking together the latest big-screen offerings with in-theatre dining, FoMo Cinemas clearly wants to go beyond popcorn and soft drink this summer.

Representatives of the project liken it to ‘the tradition of Brooklyn’s storied Nitehawk Cinema and cult-sensation Alamo Drafthouse’, two US-based theatrical institutions that run a similar, and very successful, food and film model.

It sounds somewhat like a version of what Gold Class theatres have been doing for years, but with special chef-designed menus and an on-demand food and beverage service.

The auditoriums will also be specially fitted, so that patrons are comfortable while watching their chosen flick and ordering food via the integrated digital ordering system.

Leading the project are local cinema managers, Barry Peak of Valhalla and Cinema Nova, and Natalie Miller AO, of Longford Cinema and Cinema Nova.

FoMo reps confirmed they’ll be screening the ‘big blockbusters’ alongside retro classics and other curated programming with ‘first rate viewing and sound’. The goal is for it to become the latest must-visit destination for food and film.

Personally, I’m hoping for some braised herring with The Boy and the Heron.

*none of the items in the leadline are confirmed on the FoMo menu.

FoMo Cinemas is set to open December 2023. For more details, visit the FoMo website.