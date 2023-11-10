News

 > All Screen > News

Food and films come together in Brunswick’s brand new FoMo Cinemas

FoMo Cinemas wants to make East Brunswick Village to go-to place for films and food.
10 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

An artist’s render FoMo Cinemas interior. Image: FoMo Cinemas/Common State

Share Icon

Fancy a mean grill with Mean Girls? Some shrimp with Barbie? Or maybe a blanc mange with Casablanca?

Thanks to a new cinema that’s set to open in East Brunswick Village this December, your dreams may come true*. Sticking together the latest big-screen offerings with in-theatre dining, FoMo Cinemas clearly wants to go beyond popcorn and soft drink this summer.

Representatives of the project liken it to ‘the tradition of Brooklyn’s storied Nitehawk Cinema and cult-sensation Alamo Drafthouse’, two US-based theatrical institutions that run a similar, and very successful, food and film model.

It sounds somewhat like a version of what Gold Class theatres have been doing for years, but with special chef-designed menus and an on-demand food and beverage service.

The auditoriums will also be specially fitted, so that patrons are comfortable while watching their chosen flick and ordering food via the integrated digital ordering system.

Read: Cinema Nova: a Melbourne icon turns 30

Leading the project are local cinema managers, Barry Peak of Valhalla and Cinema Nova, and Natalie Miller AO, of Longford Cinema and Cinema Nova.

FoMo reps confirmed they’ll be screening the ‘big blockbusters’ alongside retro classics and other curated programming with ‘first rate viewing and sound’. The goal is for it to become the latest must-visit destination for food and film.

Personally, I’m hoping for some braised herring with The Boy and the Heron.

*none of the items in the leadline are confirmed on the FoMo menu.

FoMo Cinemas is set to open December 2023. For more details, visit the FoMo website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

All Screen Features Film / Television Production News Sponsored Content
More
News

Screen Music Awards winners announced for 2023

Composers for Deadloch, Monolith, The Clearing, and Bluey have all been honoured at the 2023 Screen Music Awards

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

The strike is over: SAG-AFTRA strike finally ends as actors and studios reach a resolution

After 118 days, the US actors strike looks to be over.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Talk to Me and Deadloch nominated for 2023 Casting Guild of Australia Awards

The CGA Awards recognise excellence in casting across all screen media in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Sponsored Content

UTS: take the next step to a creative career

Find new ways to formalise and develop your creative talents at the University of Technology, Sydney.

ScreenHub staff
Features

SXSW Sydney wrap-up: every film, series and conference we reviewed

Read all the news, reviews and insights our team gleaned from Sydney's inaugural SXSW festival.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login