My Melbourne: feature film shooting in Melbourne

If you take a walk through one of Melbourne’s many laneways this month, you may just run into a film crew. My Melbourne, a unique feature film interweaving four powerful stories exploring sexuality, gender, disability race, commences shooting this month in the city it has been named for.

What is My Melbourne about?

My Melbourne is a non-traditional feature film that comprises four individual films that interweave.

Each of the film’s four stories are Inspired by true stories or lived experience and together create a portrait of life in multi-cultural Melbourne today.

What are the four films within My Melbourne?

KANJEEVARAM

MENTOR DIRECTOR: ONIR

MENTEE DIRECTOR: WILLIAM DUAN

CONCEPT BY: GREGORY FRANCIS

SCREENPLAY BY: GREGORY FRANCIS AND WILLIAM DUAN

Synopsis: A story of grief and forgiveness, KANJEEVARAM follows the reunion of a queer Indian man, Raman and his father Prakash who arrives in Melbourne from India to complete the Asthi Visarjan ash spreading ceremony after the passing of his late wife Padma, Raman’s mother.

INTO THE SPOTLIGHT

MENTOR DIRECTOR: RIMA DAS

MENTEE DIRECTOR: SAMIRA COX

CONCEPT AND SCREENPLAY BY: SAMIRA COX

Synopsis: As a young girl Emma was an aspiring dancer, despite having both hearing and vision difficulties until bullying made her give up her dream. Will a confrontation with one of her bullies lead to her rekindling her dreams?

SETARA

MENTOR DIRECTOR: KABIR KHAN

MENTEE DIRECOR: PUNEET GULATI

CONCEPT AND SCREENPLAY BY: MONIQUE NAIR AND NAZIFA AMIRI

Synopsis: Fifteen year old Setara joins a local cricket team as she attempts to rebuild her life in Melbourne after fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan with her mother and older sister.

ART OF THROWING PEBBLES

MENTOR DIRECTOR: IMTIAZ ALI

CONCEPT BY: MITU BHOWMICK LANGE

MENTEE DIRECTOR: TAMMY YANG

SCREENPLAY AND MENTEE DIRECTOR: SHIVANGI BHOWMICK

Synopsis: Sakshi is a 23-year-old newly married girl from a small town who has recently moved to Melbourne and Jules is a 52-year-old homeless wanderer with a flair for poetry. Their worlds collide on the pavement of St Kilda with unexpected results.

Who is making My Melbourne?

Mind Blowing Entertainment is presenting the local flick, which comes from the collaborative efforts of four powerhouse directors from India’s thriving film industry – Kabir Khan, Onir, Rimas Das and Imtiaz Ali – paired with four new writer/director teams from Melbourne.

The award-winning filmmaker Onir whose directorial debut, My Brother Nikhil (2005), broke new ground in LGBTQIA+ representation in Indian cinema, has already landed in Melbourne. Onir is mentoring Melbourne director/ writer William Duan and writer Gregory Francis on their film Kanjeevaram.

Representatives have confirmed that from the writing stage to the final cut, the directors and their professional teams are mentoring the local cast and crew and each of them will be in Melbourne for the shoots.

My Melbourne is produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange and Leanne Tonkes and is being made with the support of Vic Screen and Screen Australia.

‘Our goal for My Melbourne is not only to create an entertaining feature film that is authentic, contemporary, honest and relevant but also to discover and nurture the next generation of underrepresented diverse filmmakers and their unique stories,’ Producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange said. ‘Working with some of the most respected filmmakers in the world, our local creatives will learn from the best without compromising on their cultural and authentic narrative styles.



Since we are not restricted to one story, we have the opportunity to engage and showcase to a significant wider and broader audience of multicultural communities. telling authentic migrant stories with the support of four of the world’s finest filmmakers.’

When is My Melbourne coming to cinemas?

A release date for My Melbourne has not yet been confirmed.

