Every Little Thing secures distribution deal with Umbrella in Australia and NZ

WildBear Entertainment’s feature documentary Every Little Thing, from director Sally Aitken and producer Bettina Dalton, has been picked up for distribution in Australia and New Zealand by Umbrella Entertainment.

Hot off the heels of its world premiere in the US Documentary Feature Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it received rave reviews, Every Little Thing is set to have its Australian premiere at Sydney Film Festival at the State Theatre this weekend.

Every Little Thing follows Terry Masear who, amidst the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

‘The sweet stories of these crazy little injured birds who want to take to the Hollywood skies is a big celebration of the smallest among us,’ director Sally Aitken said. ‘Every Little Thing has been made with love, heart and humanity. I’m just so thrilled cinema audiences will meet Terry, Cactus, Jimmy and the Wild Boys on the big screen.’

‘Set in Los Angeles but with universal themes, Every Little Thing is a film for our times, a joy to the heart, an escape from global turmoil and a poignant reminder of where the natural world and our lives converge,’ said producer Bettina Dalton. ‘We are nature and nature nurtures.’

Every Little Thing’s screening at Sundance this year marked the second time in recent years that Aitken and Dalton have had a documentary invited into official competition at the prestigious US film festival, after Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story in 2021.

‘Umbrella is excited to be bringing Every Little Thing to cinema audiences across Australia and New Zealand,’ said Nick Hayes, Head of Sales and Acquisitions, Umbrella Entertainment. ‘The beauty and humanity Sally has captured on screen is truly mesmerising.’

Every Little Thing is co-produced with investment from WildBear Entertainment, Dogwoof and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios.

Umbrella will handle distribution in Australia and New Zealand, with a release date yet to be announced. Dogwoof is handling international sales.