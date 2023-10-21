The Wiggles reunite for world premiere of Hot Potato documentary

Last Thursday night, SXSW Sydney and Event Cinemas George Street hosted the world premiere of Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, a new documentary about everyone’s favourite children’s group written and directed by Sally Aitken.

Aitken attended the screening and was joined by The Wiggles and their crew, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, and Henry the Octopus. Original band members Anthony Field, Greg Page, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt walked the black carpet to the delight of fans (and a few 30-something reporters, too) who grew up watching their iconic group.

Wags the Dog, Jeff Fatt, Murray Cook, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Greg Page, Anthony Field, and Henry the Octopus. Image: SXSW Sydney

‘It’s been such a joyous thing to do,’ Jeff Fatt told ScreenHub. ‘I think this documentary will really show that aspect of what we’re all about – children’s joy, and using music to educate’.

‘We’ve been doing this for half of my life now,’ 60 year old Anthony Field, who has remained in the Wiggles through all their evolutions, told ScreenHub. ‘I love the music, the children, the joy in it … I can’t imagine my life without it.’

‘The OG times were just fun, fun, fun, and the eight we’ve got now are sensational, so I just love it.’

Field also revealed that he was the only one that hadn’t seen the documentary before the premiere, and was expecting ‘tears to be shed’.

When asked if he teared up during the film, Murray Cook said ‘yeah, I’m a bit of a sook’.

The Wiggles, past and present, including Captain Feathersword (far left). Image: SXSW Sydney

The ‘OGs’ were joined on the red carpet by present and past Wiggles members including Simon Pryce, Lachlan Gillespie, Tsehay Hawkins, Caterina Mete, Evie Ferris, John Pearce, Lucia Field, former Wiggle Sam Moran and Paul Paddick.

Channel Ten’s Angela Bishop hosted a panel with members of The Wiggles and Sally Aitken before the screening.

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles launches October 24 on Prime Video globally