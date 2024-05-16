News

Dune: Prophecy looks incredible in first trailer

Dune: Prophecy comes to Binge this Spring in Australia – and the trailer looks epic.
16 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Dune: Prophecy. Image: Binge

Dune: Prophecy. Image: Binge

The first look at new sci-fi drama series Dune: Prophecy was released this morning, with a full length trailer dropping on socials ahead of the premiere in Spring.

From the universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides depicted in feature films Dune and Dune Part TwoDune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. 

The plot is reportedly inspired by the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune,’ written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, and will follow a separate storyline to the blockbuster movies by Denis Villeneuve.

Watch the trailer, which features a number of familiar faces, a lush and intricate set and costume design, and a tangled web of Bene Gesserit lies, below:

The cast of the new series includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Read: Dune Part Two review: stunning and weird

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first.

Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert (son of Frank Herbert), along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards. 

Dune: Prophecy does not yet have an official release date, but we know it will premier in the Spring on Binge.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

