Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia hopes for howling success

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia has started filming in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland this week.

The show will be hosted by Graeme Hall – who hosts the UK version of the show, which has run for five seasons since 2019. Hall has reformed thousands of canines in las ten years. ‘I’m so excited to be here in Australia and I can’t wait to meet all the dogs Down Under,’ he said.

It’s yet to be seen whether his’ mantra – ‘any dog, any age, any problem’ – will ring true in Australia, or whether the nation’s disobedient dogs will give him paws for thought. In the series, Hall will travel across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, using the positive training methods that have earned him the title of Dogfather.

Ahead of Network 10’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia later this year, Australian viewers can catch up with In Season 1 and Season 2 on the Seven Network’s 7Plus streaming platform.