Disney+: The Clearing, Australian series, cast announcements

Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce lead the cast in the forthcoming Disney+ series inspired by Australian cult The Family.
1 Aug 2022
Cody Smith

Streaming

Principal photography has started on the forthcoming show. Image: Disney+

Principal photography has begun in Victoria on the Disney+ Australian series The Clearing.

Produced by Wooden Horse, the series is based on J.P. Pomare’s novel In the Clearing and is inspired by the real-life Australian cult The Family and its founder Anne Hamilton-Byrne.

In the eight-part psychological thriller, a woman is forced to confront the nightmares of her past to stop a secret cult intent on gathering children to fulfil its master plan.
 
Teresa Palmer (Discovery of Witches), Miranda Otto (The Unusual Suspects, Homeland) and Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown) lead a cast that includes Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour), Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road).

They are joined by newly announced cast Kate Mulvany (The Twelve), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), Claudia Karvan (Bump), Anna Lise Phillips (Irreverent, Fires), Harry Greenwood (Wakefield, The Nightingale) Erroll Shand (The Luminaries), Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms), Miah Madden (Dive Club), Julia Savage (Blaze, Mr Inbetween), Gary Sweet, (Wentworth), Alicia Gardiner (Offspring, Deadloch), Matt Okine (The Other Guy)  and Jeremy Blewitt (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart).

Directed by Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock, Lambs of God) and Gracie Otto (Seriously Red, Bump, Deadloch), the series is created and written by Elise McCredie (Stateless) and Matt Cameron (Jack Irish), with co-writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding).

