Disney+: Marvel Look Ahead includes Daredevil, Wonder Man, zombies and more

Disney+ has release their first ‘Look Ahead’ teaser for its upcoming 2024-2025 content slate.

The soon-to-be-released titles include What If…? – Season 3, Daredevil: Born Again, and Wonder Man – a new live action series based on the comics of the same name.

Many of the titles are expected to release in the first half of next year, but three have also been confirmed for the latter half of 2025.

Marvel Studios – Look Ahead

Watch the teaser for Marvel’s Look Ahead below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The full slate of confirmed Marvel content

The following titles were confirmed as launching on Disney+ soon under Marvel’s Look Ahead slate:

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine comes to the small screen on November 12, 2024.

comes to the small screen on November 12, 2024. Marvel Animation’s What If…? returns for its highly anticipated third season with daily episodes beginning on December 22, 2024.

returns for its highly anticipated third season with daily episodes beginning on December 22, 2024. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man joins Marvel Animation’s lineup on January 29, 2025.

joins Marvel Animation’s lineup on January 29, 2025. Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again original, live action series launches on March 5, 2025.

original, live action series launches on March 5, 2025. Ironheart, an original, live action series from Marvel Television, debuts on June 25, 2025.

an original, live action series from Marvel Television, debuts on June 25, 2025. From Marvel Animation, Eyes of Wakanda launches on August 6, 2025.

launches on August 6, 2025. Also from Marvel Animation, Marvel Zombies comes in time for Halloween in October 2025.

comes in time for Halloween in October 2025. Marvel Television’s Wonder Man original, live-action series is poised to release in December 2025.

The finale of Agatha All Along also streams today on Disney+.

ScreenHub: AI is bleeding into the VFX industry – here’s why that’s scary

Deadpool & Wolverine

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with the Mouth, who now has to find his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in this third Deadpool film. Hugh Jackman also returns as Wolverine.

Director: Sean Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Classification: R

Runtime: 132m

Premiere date: 12 November 2024

ScreenHub: Deadpool & Wolverine won’t save the MCU

What If…? – Season 3

From Wikipedia: Episodes in the season include: a Red Guardian–centered episode also featuring Bucky Barnes, Bill Foster, and Ranger Morales; an anime-inspired episode featuring the Avengers piloting mechs to fight a horde of Mega-Hulk monsters, an episode featuring Agatha Harkness with a musical number; and an episode featuring Shang-Chi in a Western-themed setting.

Premiere date: 22 December 2024

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

This new animation explores Peter Parker’s origin story and early days as Spider-Man. The series is set in an alternate timeline, where Norman Osborn (AKA Green Goblin) becomes Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man). Jeff Trammell serves as head writer.

Premiere date: 29 January 2025

Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

Premiere date: 5 March 2025

Ironheart

This miniseries sees Dominique Thorne reprise her role as Riri Williams / Ironheart from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Williams returns home to Chicago where she discovers secrets that pit technology against magic, setting her on a path of danger and adventure.

Premiere date: 25 June 2025

Eyes of Wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda is an animated series that follows Wakandan warriors who retrieve vibranium artifacts throughout history and T’Challa’s ancestors, with Todd Harris serving as director.

Premiere date: 6 August 2025

Marvel Zombies

This miniseries explores an alternate timeline in the multiverse introduced in the What If…? episode ‘What If… Zombies?!’ (2021), in which a group of survivors must fight former heroes and villains who are now zombies. Zeb Wells serves as head writer and Bryan Andrews directs.

Premiere date: October 2025

Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams / Wonder Man, alongside Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, and Ed Harris in this live-action miniseries adaptation of Marvel Comic’s Wonder Man.

Premiere date: December 2025.

For more information, head to the Disney+ media website. To check out any currently available Marvel titles, head to Disney+.