Netflix is more important than takeaway for Australians

Australians would much prefer cutting back on take-away, smoking, alcohol, and even weekly grocery shops instead of cancelling any of their streaming subscriptions, according to Deloitte’s latest Media Consumer Survey results.

Some 2000 Australians were surveyed by the firm, which found that spending on digital services jumped to an average of $62 in 2022, up from $55 last year – and this despite the current economic challenges the majority of us are facing post-COVID. The average number of digital subscriptions per household has also increased to 3.1 this year, up from last year’s 2.3.

Subscriptions are on the rise as more streaming services diversify their catalogues and retain exclusive rights to the most popular shows. At the same time, around 30 per cent of respondents said they had cancelled one or more services in the past six months, with the main reason cited as ‘cost’. It would appear that there is tension between the choice to save money and the choice to watch their favourite series’ and films whenever they like.

Key findings

84% of respondents have at least one digital entertainment subscription, with Gen Z taking the lead (4.5 subscriptions on average)

The top digital entertainment activity overall is watching live free-to-air TV, followed by watching subscription video on demand (SVOD) TV and movies

64% are concerned about the cost of having multiple subscriptions, with many overspending average target monthly budgets (led by Gen Z)

46% make a habit of periodically reviewing and adjusting their SVOD subscriptions

58% would pay for ad-free TV and movies while 46% would accept 12 minutes of ads an hour for a free

video-on-demand subscription

34%% rank TV news programs as their most frequent source for news, followed by social media (14%)

34% use social media as their primary source for news and current affairs (11% of Gen Z)

6% don’t follow the news at all

82% see trustworthiness as the most most important factor when it comes to their news source

29% spend more than 2 hours per day, up from 26% in 2021

68% say engaging with friends and family on social media is just as rewarding as engaging in real life

39% create and share their own content, and 64% of people spend more time watching user generated content than planned

30% have a sport subscription, and 49% pay at least $20 per month

Women’s sport continues its meteoric rise, with the majority of viewers still being male

What this means for Australian consumers

‘This year’s survey provides generation specific snapshots of audience behaviour during a period in which changing market dynamics are emerging in a post-pandemic setting, said Peter Corbett, Deloitte partner and national consulting leader for the firm’s technology, media and telecommunications advisory business.

‘For example, consumers are taking new measures to manage their digital media spend given pressure on household budgets with 64% of respondents concerned about having multiple subscriptions and many overspending target monthly budgets, particularly Gen Z.’

‘User generated content (UGC) is having a golden moment with 39% of respondents creating and sharing content and 64% saying they spend more time watching UGC than planned.’

‘Australians are continuing to stack up digital entertainment subscriptions even when budgets get tight with people prepared to give up eating out, alcohol and tobacco before they would give up their subscriptions,’ said Deloitte Media and Entertainment strategist and report author, Jeremy Smith.

‘The upcoming launch of new advertising tiers in what have been traditionally “ad free” subscription video on demand services is likely to change the landscape again however, what’s clear is that a good portion (58%) of respondents will pay to keep their SVOD ad-free.’

‘As we look ahead, the next horizon is the age of the metaverse and associated technologies, such as blockchain, NFTs and Web 3.0 which may reshape the ways audiences and media organisations interact. But it’s still early days with only 26% of respondents reporting that they’ve engaged with the metaverse in some way.’

‘We are seeing a change in engagement in sport content. 26% of older generations watch 6 plus hours of sport a week compared to 13% across younger generations and women’s sport is in demand with 37% of respondents saying they would watch more women’s sport if advertised more broadly.’

Media specialist and Deloitte Digital Consulting partner, Leora Nevezie, said that ‘digital entertainment subscriptions are everywhere, and used by most Australian households. Users want the experience but not the cost as managing and consuming multiple services becomes more complex and more expensive.’

‘In this environment, audience experience will be very much the next battleground, with aggregation and entertainment ecosystems taking centre stage and a shift from chasing new subscribers to instead focusing on audience value management. Pay TV providers, telcos and the digital giants all have an opportunity to provide solutions where audiences can move between content and services that are both free and paid, and with multiple revenue models.’

‘While this paints a positive growth story for media providers, it does come with a catch. Subscribing to more services inevitably reduces the amount of time consumers spend on each service, which has a detrimental effect on relationship strength and customer satisfaction, presenting a challenge for companies to retain contended audiences.’

The number of paid and unpaid streaming subscription services in Australia grew by more than 20 per cent to 23.4 million as of June 2022, according to market research firm Telsyte.