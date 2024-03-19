Days of Heaven, Le Samouraï and more to return to cinemas

Some 17 restored classic films are heading back to the big screen at Ritz Cinemas and Lido Cinemas this May, as part of the Cinema Reborn film festival.

This marks the first time that Cinema Reborn’s program will be dually presented in Melbourne, after five seasons in Sydney only.

Cinema Reborn will take place at Ritz Cinemas in Randwick from 1-7 May, and at Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn from 9-14 May.

‘Our 2024 program is our biggest ever and has been drawn from the world’s leading festivals in Cannes and Venice as well as Bologna’s Il Cinema Ritrovato,’ said Cinema Reborn Chair Geoff Gardner.

‘The support from major distributors like Universal, Roadshow and Park Circus is complemented by the efforts we have made to discover films from places like South Korea, Burkina Faso and India. The program represents a rounded portrait of new worldwide film restoration activity. The support we’ve received from the Lido and Ritz team is the glue that holds the program together.’

The majority of the titles chosen to screen in this year’s festival have been restored in 4K. They include Le Samouraï (Jean-Pierre Melville, 1967), Body Melt (Philip Brophy, 1993) Three To Go (Brian Hannant, Oliver Howes, Peter Weir, 1971), Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick, 1978); Rio Bravo (Howard Hawks, 1959), and The Dupes (Tewfik Saleh, 1972).

Le Samouraï (Jean-Pierre Melville, 1967) Image: Criterion.

The full selection encompasses films from Italy, France, the United Kingdom, USA, Mali, India, Syria, South Korea, Belgium and Australia.

Each film will screen with an introduction from a prominent critic, filmmaker or academic, with guests including Bruce Beresford, Alena Lodkina, Philippa Hawker, Margot Nash, Philip Brophy, Jane Mills, Jake Wilson, Keva Yorke and Richard Brennan.

A screening of Korean film Sopyonje will be supplemented by a webinar on Im Kwon-Taek and Korean Film Restoration, and will be followed by a short season of the films of Im Kwo-taek in Sydney only, taking place at the Ritz.

Full program and tickets at the Lido Cinemas website, or the Ritz Cinemas website.