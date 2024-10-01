Czech and Slovak Film Festival of Australia – 2024 line-up lays out a Labyrinth

The Czech and Slovak Film Festival of Australia (CaSFFA) has announced a varied lineup for its 12th annual festival, featuring more than 25 films and 20 Australian Premieres.

Returning to Melbourne (10-13 & 19-20 October) and Adelaide (1-2 & 9 November), this year’s edition is set to be the festival’s largest.

Four works direct from Karlovy Vary (March to May, The Hungarian Dressmaker, The Gardener’s Year and Our Lovely Pig Slaughter), the Cannes official Weeds, and the Berlinale documentary I’m Not Everything I Want to Be are among this year’s standout titles.

Martin Pavol Repka’s debut, March to May, awarded a special mention at the Karlovy Vary, will open the festival on 10 October in Melbourne and 1 November in Adelaide. The comedy The Aristocrats will close the festival.

Alongside the contemporary films in the program, which includes Locarno Film Festival winner Nightsiren, the children’s breakout features She – Hero, and Tony, Shelly and the Magical Light, CaSFFA also delivers two classics from the great Czech animator Jiří Barta, with a screening in both cities of his 1982 short film The Vanished World of Gloves alongside his 1986 masterpiece The Pied Piper, both films presented in their recent digital restorations.

Alexander Back, the festival’s artistic director, said: ‘We present debut films by new filmmakers and the latest films by old CaSFFA favourites. We walk into the world of fiction, follow the path of non-fiction, and traverse the zones of animation and experimentation.

‘This year’s program is guided by the theme of Labyrinth. Unlike a maze containing many forks and dead ends, a labyrinth has a single continuous path. Walking this mythic track, one slowly moves towards the centre of a thing. The winding labyrinth of our 12th year is not a path of one kind – we follow the dark and twisted trail, visit paths decorated with magic, ones built by love, and paths dizzyingly unbalanced.’

Visit the Czech and Slovak Film Festival Australia website for full details on films and screening times.