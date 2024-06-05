Colin From Accounts sweeps comedy category at Gotham TV Awards

The first-ever Gotham TV Awards, a spin-off of the Gotham Awards held in New York City each year, saw Baby Reindeer, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Colin From Accounts take home top honours.

Australian series Colin From Accounts dominated the comedy categories, winning both breakthrough comedy series and outstanding performance in a comedy series for actor, co-writer and co-creator Harriet Dyer – who was up against heavy-hitter Kristen Wiig in Palm Royale. In the former category, it won against Netflix’s Irish-set Bodkin and Prime’s Gen V, both US productions.

Dyer dedicated her awards to her husband and co-creator Patrick Brammall, whom she called ‘the other half of this show’ and stated she ‘can’t do the show without him’. Dyer also noted Brammall’s absence as he was back in Australia caring for their child ‘because fuck the patriarchy’.

Colin From Accounts was notably the only Australian production nominated in any of the categories.

In drama, Mr. and Mrs. Smith earned the breakthrough drama series award, while Zine Tseng of 3 Body Problem won outstanding performance in a drama series.

The limited series categories were equally competitive, with Baby Reindeer securing the top prize and Ripley‘s Andrew Scott taking home the award for outstanding performance in a limited series. The award for breakthrough nonfiction series was awarded to the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.

The Gotham TV Awards also paid tribute to industry icons Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Peter Morgan (The Crown), and Lulu Wang (Expats).

Colin From Accounts seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Binge.