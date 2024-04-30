Colin From Accounts reveals new cast for Season 2

New cast members have been confirmed for season 2 of Colin From Accounts, following the news that the Binge series would return on 30 May.

Joining the primary cast – including lead actors and co-creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer – for season two are: Celeste Barber (Wellmania, The Letdown) as Katie; Virginia Gay (Savage River, Safe Home) as Rumi; Justin Rosniak (The Surfer, Mr Inbetween) as Alistair; Lynne Porteous (Home and Away, The Commons) as Dawn; and John Howard (SeaChange, The Merger) as Brian.

The newly announced cast will join returning cast members Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard and Tai Hara.

‘It’s very rare that you get to walk onto the set of your favourite show and become a part of it,’ said Virginia Gay. ‘I love this show with all my heart, and the reason that it’s so brilliant is because of the Patty-and-Harrietness of it. They are a joy to be around, and that joy is all over the screen.’

In season two, Ash (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall) are now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It’s the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple, as they find out more about each other, for better and worse.

‘I am so excited to be joining the cast of Colin from Accounts,’ said John Howard. ‘The series has made so many people around the world laugh and it is a hilarious take on bouncing through love and life, warts and all. Well, no warts as far as I know of…’

Colin From Accounts is created and written by Logie-award winning stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer.

The series is produced by Easy Tiger Productions (Jack Irish, Rake, The Twelve) and CBS Studios with Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh serving as executive producers and Kevin Greene producing. O’Donnell returns as set-up director, with Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope taking the reins for three episodes and Madeleine Dyer returning to direct an episode.

Colin From Accounts season 2 premieres on 30 May, with new episodes dropping weekly on Binge.