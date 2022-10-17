CinefestOZ Broome: WA celebrates First Nations films

CinefestOZ has announced an inaugural Broome-based iteration of the festival, which will exclusively celebrate First Nations films.

Celebrating First Nations stories and talent from across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, the festival will showcase new releases Loveland, We Are Still Here and Sweet As at the world’s oldest outdoor picture theatre, Sun Pictures.

Audiences can also catch the festival’s short film program and ‘In Conversation’ dining events. And there will be free industry, school and community workshops and screenings.

Read: CinefestOZ Albany program launch

‘The CinefestOZ team together with Goolarri Media, the local film industry and community have created a unique program that is dedicated to sharing and developing First Nations stories and talent,’ said CinefestOZ Chair Margaret Buswell.

‘We’re thrilled that Broome (Rubibi in the local Yawuru language) – in the stunning Kimberley region of Western Australia – is the hub for our First Nation’s Film Festival.

‘The town is not only rich with Indigenous creative talent and cultural history – it also has a flourishing film scene that has produced screen successes such as Bran Nue Dae, Mad Bastards and Mystery Road 2.’

Goolarri Media CEO and Indigenous film producer Jodie Bell said: ‘the Festival will help to raise the local, national and international profile of Indigenous creatives and stories, as well as Broome’s filmmaking landscape.’

‘Festival goers will be able to enjoy new First Nations films that are yet to be released theatrically under the stars at Sun Pictures, meet and talk with filmmakers and talent such as Jub Clerc – Writer and Director of Sweet As – while enjoying local Broome produce and hospitality.’

Read: $20M WA Production Attraction Incentive launched

Program highlights

Thursday 3 November

● Welcome to Country: A special welcome by Yawuru Elders to the visiting First nations film-makers, festival guests, passholders and community.



● Opening Night: Feature Film Screening: Loveland

Friday 4 November

● Free Community Day

● Industry Program Session

● Did’jun First Nation Short film set

● Feature Film Screening: We Are Still Here

Saturday 5 November

● Free Community Day

● Filmmakers In Conversation Lunch: Wild Flower Broome

● Party under the Stars – Feature Film Screening Sweet As

Sunday 6 November

● Community Screenings: Our Law & Did’jun First Nation Shorts retro

● Filmmakers In-Conversation Lunch: Writer & Director Jub Clerc- Sweet As

CinefestOZ Broome will be held 3-6 November 2022. For tickets and more information, head to the CinefestOZ website.