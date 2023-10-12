C*A*U*G*H*T pulled from global sales event due to ‘the current situation in Israel’

Stan’s Australian comedy C*A*U*G*H*T has been pulled from the forthcoming International Co-Production and Entertainment Content Market (MIPCOM) in Cannes as a result of the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter this week.

The show, starring and executive produced by Sean Penn, in which Australian soldiers are taken hostage in the fictional island of Behati-Prinsloo, was scheduled to be shown to potential international buyers at the annual event next week.

But production company Fremantle, which produced the series for Stan and holds international sales rights, announced it was withdrawing the show.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Fremantle said: ‘In light of the current situation unfolding in Israel, we have taken the decision not to showcase C*A*U*G*H*T at MIPCOM this year. At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with our colleagues and our partners in Israel, and all those affected.’

ITVX, a UK streaming service, has also announced that its launch of the show will be delayed.

C*A*U*G*H*T was created by Australian actor-writer Kick Gurry and stars, alongside Penn, Matthew Fox, Susan Sarandon, Bryan Brown, Silvia Colloca and Fayssal Bazzi.

In his recent review for ScreenHub, Stephen A Russell gave the show two stars: