Bullet Train tops the box office amid quiet traffic

Brad Pitt, um, vehicle Bullet Train opened on 605 screens in 304 cinemas last week, as exhibitors threw the doors open to something new and saleable in a clump of films which are growing old fast.

It is not surprising that director David Leitch first met star Brad Pitt as his stunt double on The Fight Club, because this film is a bunch of fights in a confined space decorated with star cameos and a complex plot of coincidences between interlocking assassins.

It is also not surprising that he directed Deadpool 2 because he is a dab hand at ultraviolence leavened with a comic touch, like Tarantino reduced to pure technique.

The film made $3.16m, which is the lowest opening weekend topper since Downton Abbey: A New Era, which took $1.9m at the end of April. Elvis doubled the Bullet Train figure with $6.75m, and the big tentpoles like Thor: Love and Thunder started with around $16m. So Bullet Train is a modest launch, but there is not much competition and it could harvest Australian dollars well into spring.

Thor: Love and Thunder continues its magic trick of losing half of its audience each weekend and is now down to $1.19m after five weeks which still gave it second place as it filled 375 screens. At number three Where the Crawdads Sing made $1.15m in its third weekend, to build a total kitty of $7.36m, which we also call modest.

Top Gun: Maverick has kicked up its heels one more time to make $882,000 after 11 weekends, to remind us that it is leaving Thor in the dust with its $41.7m in five weeks. From now on, Thor is grazing on stubble.

Australian films

Here is a good sentence to write: Elvis is still going after seven weeks, making $841,000 off 312 screens, after dropping 50.

The box office total of $30.12m puts it at number seven in the 2022 releases, but the only film in that list with a lower budget was Minions: The Rise of Gru. All the others cost over twice as much to make. So Elvis is very good value for the budget dollar.

Elvis is now recorded as making $361m around the world, which is our estimated bottom line for making a profit.

Falling for Figaro, the Scottish-Australian opera film from Australians Judi Levine and Ben Lewin, is still punting for $1m. At $835,000 it took a cruel blow last weekend with a loss of 82 screens, bringing it down to a much less impressive 123 outlets.

Lee Kernaghan: Boy From The Bush, the country music picture from Kriv Stenders with Chris Brown and Diana Le Dean producing, has made $221,000 off 116 screens in a predictably modest two weeks.

How to Please a Woman is at the bottom of the barrel with $3,300 off five screens after 12 weeks, but the $2.38m total is still pretty satisfying. Playful feelgood can work.

The Drover’s Wife: the Legend of Molly Johnson is probably not going to make $2m as it is still $10,000 off and made all of $1,100 last weekend.

The other new releases last weekend

NZ Charlotte Rampling vehicle Juniper did well for a small picture at $121,000 off 91 screens. French comedy Employee of the Month made $70,000 off 17 screens, so the experience must have been cosier.

Telugu fantasy action film Bimbisara made $26,000, and $1.7m on its opening Friday in India. That result is a relief for the Teluga movie industry, which has been performing badly over the last few months.

Contemporary Chinese drama Lighting Up the Stars is a solid part of the restabilisation of the Mandarin industry, and made $45m in its first weekend, to be replaced by SF film Moon Man about a maintenance worker who was left behind by mistake. These films have helped to double the take this summer compared to 2021, despite continuing Covid problems. Here, Lighting up the Stars made $33,000 in its opening weekend, while and Punjabi romance Jind Mahi took $16,000.

So the Asian films are doing modest business here, with one intriguing exception.

Hansan: Rising Dragon is the second in a trilogy by South Korean director Kim Han-Min about an epic sea campaign against the Japanese in the late 16th century. In 2017, the first film in the story, The Admiral: Roaring Currents, launched on four Australian screens, to take $76,000. Those four cinemas must have been jumping, just like Seoul, as this was the highest grossing film ever in South Korea.

Hansan: Rising Dragon made almost the same amount over last weekend, though it launched on seventy screens. Maybe the series has a really loyal audience.