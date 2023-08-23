News

Bring Him To Me: new trailer for Sam Neill crime thriller

Things get complicated when a getaway driver grapples with his conscience in the new trailer for Bring Him To Me.
23 Aug 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Sam Neill in Bring Him To Me. Image: Rialto Distribution

Rialto Distribution has released the first-look trailer for Bring Him To Me, the new Australian crime thriller from director Luke Sparke, (Occupation Rainfall, Devil Beneath), which is slated to screen in cinemas nationally from 2 November 2023.

In a twist on the mob genre, Bring Him To Me delves into the gang underworld to tell the story of a getaway driver under orders from a crime boss, who finds himself at war with his conscience as he drives a young passenger to an uncertain fate. 

Read: Bring Him To Me, with Sam Neill, currently shooting in Queensland

Watch the trailer for Bring Him To Me below:

The film, shot in Queensland last year, features an international cast including Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Maze Runner), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders, The Piano), Rachel Griffiths (Hilary & Jackie, Six Feet Under, Brothers and Sisters) and Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned, The Flash).

Bring Him To Me also marks the feature debut of Jamie Costa, who shot to viral fame in 2021 with his portrayal of Robin Williams in a proof-of-concept short film for a proposed biopic, as well as his Star Wars fan film Kenobi.

The Australian release, and world premiere, of Bring Him To Me is on 2 November 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

