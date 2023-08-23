Bring Him To Me: new trailer for Sam Neill crime thriller

Rialto Distribution has released the first-look trailer for Bring Him To Me, the new Australian crime thriller from director Luke Sparke, (Occupation Rainfall, Devil Beneath), which is slated to screen in cinemas nationally from 2 November 2023.

In a twist on the mob genre, Bring Him To Me delves into the gang underworld to tell the story of a getaway driver under orders from a crime boss, who finds himself at war with his conscience as he drives a young passenger to an uncertain fate.

Watch the trailer for Bring Him To Me below:

The film, shot in Queensland last year, features an international cast including Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile, Maze Runner), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders, The Piano), Rachel Griffiths (Hilary & Jackie, Six Feet Under, Brothers and Sisters) and Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: Vengeance and Spartacus: War of the Damned, The Flash).

Bring Him To Me also marks the feature debut of Jamie Costa, who shot to viral fame in 2021 with his portrayal of Robin Williams in a proof-of-concept short film for a proposed biopic, as well as his Star Wars fan film Kenobi.

The Australian release, and world premiere, of Bring Him To Me is on 2 November 2023.