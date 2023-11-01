Boy Swallows Universe: Netflix trailer released

Netflix has released its official trailer for Boy Swallows Universe, a limited series based on the bestselling novel by Australian author Trent Dalton, with the following synopsis:

An epic coming-of-age story set in 1980s Brisbane that blends the magic and innocence of youth with the brutal reality of the adult world. A lost father, a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather, and a notorious criminal for a babysitter. Eli Bell is just trying to follow his heart and understand what it means to become a good man, but fate keeps throwing obstacles in his way.

Directed by Bharat Nalluri (Shantaram, Little America) and Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker, Stateless), and written by John Collee (Hotel Mumbai, Master and Commander), the show’s executive producers are Joel Edgerton, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason and Sophie Gardiner.

The cast includes Simon Baker, Anthony LaPaglia, Travis Fimmel, Phoebe Tonkin, Felix Cameron, Bryan Brown, Lee Tiger Halley, Sophie Wilde, Christopher James Baker, HaiHa Le, Deborah Mailman, Ben O’Toole, Zachary Wan, Millie Donaldson, and Eloise Rothfield.