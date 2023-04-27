Bob Odenkirk joins The Bear for season 2

Better Call Saul and Lucky Hank star Bob Odenkirk will be joining the cast in season 2 of the FX comedy-drama The Bear, according to an exclusive report in Variety.

The show, set in a struggling Chicago restaurant, and which streams on Disney+ in Australia, was considered one of the standout hits of 2022. As critic Mel Campbell wrote for ScreenHub:

I’ve written and discarded a thousand corny food metaphors to describe how absorbing it is, how expertly it’s crafted, how impressively it packs so much complex, characterful storytelling into each of its eight short episodes, and how satisfying it is to ponder. It’s a show about pride, nostalgia, addiction and trauma, about how family – born and found – can help counterbalance the destructive forces of toxic masculinity, rise-and-grind capitalism and even urban gentrification. ScreenHub reviews The Bear.

As yet, no details are known about the character Odenkirk will play when the second season premieres in June although it’s believed he will appear in a guest role.

The Bear, which became a critical and ratings hit when it premiered last year, stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras, Jose M. Cervantes, and Abby Elliott.

Writing for ScreenHub, Anthony Morris praised Odenkirk’s handling of the lead role in the multi-award-winning Better Call Saul.

Over six seasons, Odenkirk has taken a comic relief character and turned him into one of the great tragic figures of American television. Always charming and likable, he’s shown how those qualities can grease the path of moral decay, how being able to win people over isn’t such a great thing when your basic nature is to take the easy route, the cheater’s path. He doesn’t want to be a bad guy, but being good is just too much work. Ode to Odenkirk on ScreenHub

Odenkirk can currently be seen as the titular character in Lucky Hank, streaming on Stan.

