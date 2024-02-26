News

Bluey, The Sign special: show’s longest episode gets ABC release date

The 28-minute special of Bluey features the voices of Myf Warhurst, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.
26 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Television

Bluey. Image: ABC.

The world premiere of The Sign, a 28-minute special Bluey episode, will be broadcast on 14 April on ABC Kids and ABC iview – before becoming available globally.

ABC Head of Children and Family Libbie Doherty said: ‘Australian audiences will be the first to watch the 28-minute special, uniting with fans around the globe as they wake up to share in this major broadcast event. Joe Brumm and the team at Ludo have exceeded all expectations – we’re sure this episode will delight and surprise, so get ready.’

Prior to The Sign, ABC will also screen a new regular length episode Ghostbasket, premiering on 7 April on ABC Kids and ABC iview.

​Both episodes are written by Bluey creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

​For The Sign, Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Brandy. Making their Bluey voice debut, this special episode also introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

​Co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is the number-one kids show on Australian broadcast television, and the most watched series ever on ABC iview.

Ghostbasket premieres on 7 April at 8am, and The Sign premieres on 14 April at 8am, both on ABC Kids and ABC iview.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

