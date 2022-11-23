Black Snow will fall on New Year’s Day: Stan trailer

The trailer for new Stan Original Series Black Snow is here, with a confirmed release date of New Year’s Day. All episodes will drop simultaneously on the Stan streaming platform.

It’s 1994 in Ashford, North Queensland, and a group of high school students are working on a time capsule. One week before the capsule is buried, Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) is murdered. The crime shocks the small town and devastates Isabel’s Australian South Sea Islander community. The case is never solved, and the killer never found.

Watch the trailer for Black Snow below.

Twenty-five years later, opening the time capsule unearths a letter from Isabel that sheds new light on her unsolved murder. The investigation is reopened and Detective Sergeant James Cormack (Travis Fimmel), from the State Cold Case Unit, arrives in Ashford to begin the search for Isabel’s killer.

A six-part, one-hour mystery-drama series set in a small town in North Queensland with deep ties to the Australian South Sea Islander community, Black Snow combines the character-driven storytelling of a coming-of-age drama with the gripping mystery of a classic whodunit.

Talijah Blackman-Corowa and Joshua MacQueen in the Stan Original Series Black Snow

Black Snow stars Vikings‘ Travis Fimmel in the lead role with newcomers Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Jemmason Power, Molly Fatnowna and Eden Cassady, alongside Brooke Satchwell (Poker Face), Alexander England, Erik Thomson (C*A*U*G*H*T), Kym Gyngell (No Activity), Rob Carlton (Bali 2002), Jimi Bani (Mabo), Daniela Farinacci (Total Control) and Lucy Bell (The Secrets She Keeps).

The series will also feature the screen debut of Australian music sensation Ziggy Ramo.

Production details

Black Snow is produced by Goalpost Television, created by Lucas Taylor (Harrow), writing alongside Boyd Quakawoot (Black Comedy) and Beatrix Christian (Jindabyne).

Directed by Sian Davies (Stan Original Series The Gloaming) and Matthew Saville (Please Like Me) and shot by Murray Lui (Top End Wedding), the series is produced by Goalpost’s Rosemary Blight (The Invisible Man), alongside Lois Randall and Kaylene Butler.

The Stan Original Series Black Snow has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan, and is financed with support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now who also serve as distributor in the U.S., Canada, and U.K. Financed and produced in association with All3Media International. Financed in association with Fulcrum Media Finance. A Goalpost Pictures Production.

The Stan Original Series Black Snow premieres New Year’s Day, with all episodes at once and only on Stan.