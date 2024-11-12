News

Black Snow Season 2: Stan reveals full trailer

Black Snow Season 2 arrives on Stan on 1 January 2025.
12 Nov 2024 16:23
Silvi Vann-Wall
Julie Cosgrove as Kat Stewart in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan

Streaming

Julie Cosgrove as Kat Stewart in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan

Stan has officially released the trailer for the second season of its original series Black Snow.

The new season of this six-part mystery-drama sees Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Dune: Prophecy) returning in the lead role of Detective Cormack, while also making his directorial debut with the finale episode.

In this season, Detective Cormack, portrayed by Fimmel, is back on the hunt, tackling the cold case of Zoe Jacobs, missing since her 21st birthday in 2003, while also pursuing his own brother’s mysterious disappearance.

Season 2 of Black Snow is set to premiere with a double episode on New Year’s Day.

Watch the trailer for Black Snow – Season 2 below:

Set against Queensland’s Glasshouse Mountains, season two expands the cast with Jana McKinnon (Bad Behaviour), Megan Smart (Class of ‘07), and Dan Spielman (The Newsreader).

Returning creatives include director Sian Davies (The Gloaming), executive producer Rosemary Blight (The Invisible Man), and series creator Lucas Taylor (Harrow). Fimmel joins as a director alongside Helena Brooks (Population 11), with Talijah Blackman-Corowa contributing as director’s attachment through Screen Queensland support.

The first season of Black Snow nabbed a Logie Award nomination for Most Outstanding Drama Series in 2023 and seven AACTA nominations for 2024, where Fimmel is nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

Our reviewer Stephen Russell wrote of the first season:

‘Tightly directed by Sian Davies and Matthew Saville and created with cultural input from the local South Sea Islander community, it’s a hugely compelling mystery. It’s also handsomely shot by cinematographer Eric Murray Lui, making full use of the sunburnt location. Seamlessly weaving past and present together in a way that acknowledges the ongoing impact of blackbirding, the rustle of towering sugar cane seems to summon forth cruelly silenced voices.’

ScreenHub: Black Snow on Stan burns brightly – review

Produced by Goalpost Pictures with backing from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW, and City of Gold Coast, Black Snow will also make its way to U.S. audiences via AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in 2025.

Black Snow premieres 1 January 2025 with a double episode on Stan.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

