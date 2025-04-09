Binge announces Colin From Accounts season 3 after acclaimed season 2

Binge has confirmed a third season of its breakout romantic comedy Colin From Accounts, with creators and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer returning to write, lead and executive produce the hit series.

The announcement comes after the show’s recent BAFTA TV nomination for Best International Series. A third season seemed inevitable, especially given the cliffhanger that closed out season two.

‘We’re very excited to bring you season three of our show,’ Brammall and Dyer said in a statement. ‘To be honest, with the way we ended season two it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won’t leave you hanging like that again. Probably.’

Colin From Accounts follows Ash and Gordon, two messy humans who meet under even messier circumstances, and gradually choose each other through a series of increasingly chaotic – and heartwarming – events.

Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall) in Colin From Accounts, Season 2. Photo: Binge/Lisa Tomasetti.

The show is the most watched original scripted series in the Foxtel Group’s history, with international deals in over 150 territories, including a primetime slot on the BBC in the UK, and a streaming debut on Paramount+ in the US.

‘We couldn’t pass up the opportunity for fans to see what’s next for Ash and Gordon (and Colin!),’ said Lana Greenhalgh, Head of Scripted Originals at Foxtel Group. ‘Colin From Accounts has delighted fans the world over and we’re proud to commission a third season of this hilarious, chaotic and relatable series that has stolen our hearts.’

Rob Gibson and Ian Collie of Easy Tiger Productions added: ‘We’re so thrilled that our friends at Binge, CBS Studios and our many international partners have made another season of Colin possible. Then again, did anyone really have a choice after that season two ending?’

Alongside its BAFTA nomination, Colin From Accounts has taken home two Gotham TV Awards (including Breakthrough Comedy Series) and three Logies, and was the most nominated comedy at the 2024 and 2025 AACTA Awards with 19 nods across two years – including Best Narrative Comedy Series and Best Acting in a Comedy for Brammall and Dyer.

The show is produced by Easy Tiger (best known for The Twelve, Jack Irish, Rake) alongside CBS Studios. International distribution is handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Colin From Accounts season 3 does not yet have a release date. For now, seasons one and two are available to stream on Binge.

