The Betoota Advocate on Paramount+

Popular Australian satire site The Betoota Advocate is being adapted into a new comedy series for Paramount+.
14 Mar 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Television

The Betoota Advocate Presents. Image: Paramount+

Paramount+ has partnered with satire publication The Betoota Advocate to bring its iconic name to the small screen. The original series will appropriately be called The Betoota Advocate Presents.

Presents will tackle some of Australia’s ‘most polarising’ news stories, with Betoota Editor At Large Errol Parker and Editor Clancy Overall at the helm.

Read: We Interrupt This Broadcast: Seven’s new sketch show is a gutsy move

‘As Australia’s oldest and favourite newspaper, The Betoota Advocate has knocked back countless offers to make all manner of TV shows over the years,’ joked the Editors.

‘Finally, Paramount+ and Warner Bros. Australia have agreed to let us make the TV show WE wanted to make, and one that everyone else was too afraid to go near – as well as lining our pockets in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

‘So, with the universe aligning, we present the modern history of Australia that nobody really talks about … for a reason. This series tackles four pillars of Australian history: corruption, money, religion and tribalism.

‘From the Fine Cotton racing scandal, to Murdoch and Packer trading blows in the Super League war, to the rise and fall of the Hillsong Church, to riots on Cronulla beach. The Betoota Advocate does not shy away from the depraved, the cringe, the hilarious and the pathetic.’

The Betoota Advocate Presents is produced by Warner Bros. Australia for Paramount+ and is set to be released shortly.

The show joins other Paramount+ Australian Originals such as Last King of The Cross, 6 Festivals, More Than This, and Spreadsheet. One Night and NCIS: Sydney are also set to stream on Paramount+ this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

